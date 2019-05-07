Listen Live Sports

Kawhi Leonard wows even his coach with playoff performance

May 7, 2019 2:00 pm
 
Just when it seemed Kawhi Leonard couldn’t get any better, along came the NBA playoffs and another level of performance that’s left even his coach awed.

Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse joins PodcastOne Sports Now hosts Jim Litke and Tim Dahlberg this week to take the pulse of the playoffs, both in the Western Conference and his own tough road in the East. But Nurse said “it’s been a privilege” watching Leonard raise his game when it counts most.

Next, the hosts replay the replay fiasco that was the Kentucky Derby and debate whether winner-turned-loser colt Maximum Security should get a presidential medal for the effort. Finally, Associated Press hockey writer Stephen Whyno provides a whirlwind tour of what’s been an anarchic postseason.

