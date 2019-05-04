Kentucky Derby Longshots

Highest payoffs for winners of the Kentucky Derby since $2 mutuel bets began in 1911 with winner, year and price:
Donerail, 1913, $184.90
Country House, 2019, $132.40
Mine That Bird, 2009, $103.20
Giacomo, 2005, $102.60
Gallahadian, 1940, $72.40
Charismatic, 1999, $64.60
Proud Clarion, 1967, $62.20
Exterminator, 1918, $61.20
Dark Star, 1953, $51.80
Thunder Gulch, 1995, $51.00
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.