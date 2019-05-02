Kentucky Derby Odds

Field for Saturday’s 145th Kentucky Derby, with post position, horse’s name, jockey’s name and opening odds:

PP Horse Jockey Odds 1. War of Will Tyler Gaffalione 15-1 2. Tax Junior Alvarado 20-1 3. By My Standards Gabriel Saez 15-1 4. Gray Magician Drayden Van Dyke 50-1 5. Improbable Irad Ortiz Jr. 5-1 6. Vekoma Javier Castellano 15-1 7. Maximum Security Luis Saez 8-1 8. Tacitus Jose Ortiz 8-1 9. Plus Que Parfait Ricardo Santana Jr. 30-1 10. Cutting Humor Corey Lanerie 30-1 11. Haikal Raviv Maragh 30-1 12. Code of Honor John Velazquez 12-1 13. Win Win Win Julian Pimentel 12-1 14. Master Fencer Julien Leparoux 50-1 15. Game Winner Joel Rosario 9-2 16. Roadster Florent Geroux 5-1 17. Long Range Toddy Jon Court 30-1 18. Spinoff Manny Franco 30-1 19. Country House Flavien Prat 30-1 20. Bodexpress Chris Landeros 30-1

Trainers (by post position): 1. Mark Casse. 2. Danny Gargan. 3. Bret Calhoun. 4. Peter Miller. 5. Bob Baffert. 6. George Weaver. 7. Jason Servis. 8. William Mott. 9. Brendan Walsh. 10. Todd Pletcher. 11. Kiaran McLaughlin. 12. Shug McGaughey. 13. Michael Trombetta. 14. Koichi Tsunoda. 15. Bob Baffert. 16. Bob Baffert. 17. Steven Asmussen. 18. Todd Pletcher. 19. William Mott. 20. Gustavo Delgado.

Owners (by post position): 1. Gary Barber. 2. R. A. Hill Stable, Reeves Thoroughbred Racing, Lynch, Hugh and Corms Racing Stable. 3. Allied Racing Stable, LLC. 4. Wachtel Stable, Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners and Gary Barber. 5. WinStar Farm LLC, China Horse Club International Ltd. and Starlight Racing. 6. R. A. Hill Stable and Gatsas Stables. 7. Gary and Mary West. 8. Juddmonte Farms, Inc. 9. Imperial Racing, LLC. 10. Starlight Racing. 11. Shadwell Stable. 12. W.S. Farish. 13. Live Oak Plantation. 14. Katsumi Yoshizawa. 15. Gary and Mary West. 16. Speedway Stable LLC. 17. Willis Horton Racing LLC. 18. Wertheimer and Frere. 19. Mrs. J. V. Shields, Jr., E. J. M. McFadden, Jr., and LNJ Foxwoods. 20. Top Racing, LLC, Global Thoroughbred and GDS Racing Stable.

Weights: 126 pounds. Distance: 1 1-4 miles. Purse: $3,000,000. First place: $1,860,000. Second place: $600,000. Third place: $300,000. Fourth place: $150,000. Fifth place: $90,000. Post time: 6:50 p.m. EDT

