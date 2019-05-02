Kentucky Derby Odds

Field for Saturday’s 145th Kentucky Derby, with post position, horse’s name, jockey’s name and opening odds:
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Odds
|1. War of Will
|Tyler
|Gaffalione
|15-1
|2. Tax
|Junior
|Alvarado
|20-1
|3. By My Standards
|Gabriel
|Saez
|15-1
|4. Gray Magician
|Drayden
|Van
|Dyke
|50-1
|5. Improbable
|Irad
|Ortiz
|Jr.
|5-1
|6. Vekoma
|Javier
|Castellano
|15-1
|7. Maximum Security
|Luis
|Saez
|8-1
|8. Tacitus
|Jose
|Ortiz
|8-1
|9. Plus Que Parfait
|Ricardo
|Santana
|Jr.
|30-1
|10. Cutting Humor
|Corey
|Lanerie
|30-1
|11. Haikal
|Raviv
|Maragh
|30-1
|12. Code of Honor
|John
|Velazquez
|12-1
|13. Win Win Win
|Julian
|Pimentel
|12-1
|14. Master Fencer
|Julien
|Leparoux
|50-1
|15. Game Winner
|Joel
|Rosario
|9-2
|16. Roadster
|Florent
|Geroux
|5-1
|17. Long Range Toddy
|Jon
|Court
|30-1
|18. Spinoff
|Manny
|Franco
|30-1
|19. Country House
|Flavien
|Prat
|30-1
|20. Bodexpress
|Chris
|Landeros
|30-1
Trainers (by post position): 1. Mark Casse. 2. Danny Gargan. 3. Bret Calhoun. 4. Peter Miller. 5. Bob Baffert. 6. George Weaver. 7. Jason Servis. 8. William Mott. 9. Brendan Walsh. 10. Todd Pletcher. 11. Kiaran McLaughlin. 12. Shug McGaughey. 13. Michael Trombetta. 14. Koichi Tsunoda. 15. Bob Baffert. 16. Bob Baffert. 17. Steven Asmussen. 18. Todd Pletcher. 19. William Mott. 20. Gustavo Delgado.
Owners (by post position): 1. Gary Barber. 2. R. A. Hill Stable, Reeves Thoroughbred Racing, Lynch, Hugh and Corms Racing Stable. 3. Allied Racing Stable, LLC. 4. Wachtel Stable, Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners and Gary Barber. 5. WinStar Farm LLC, China Horse Club International Ltd. and Starlight Racing. 6. R. A. Hill Stable and Gatsas Stables. 7. Gary and Mary West. 8. Juddmonte Farms, Inc. 9. Imperial Racing, LLC. 10. Starlight Racing. 11. Shadwell Stable. 12. W.S. Farish. 13. Live Oak Plantation. 14. Katsumi Yoshizawa. 15. Gary and Mary West. 16. Speedway Stable LLC. 17. Willis Horton Racing LLC. 18. Wertheimer and Frere. 19. Mrs. J. V. Shields, Jr., E. J. M. McFadden, Jr., and LNJ Foxwoods. 20. Top Racing, LLC, Global Thoroughbred and GDS Racing Stable.
Weights: 126 pounds. Distance: 1 1-4 miles. Purse: $3,000,000. First place: $1,860,000. Second place: $600,000. Third place: $300,000. Fourth place: $150,000. Fifth place: $90,000. Post time: 6:50 p.m. EDT
