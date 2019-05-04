Kentucky Derby Winners

2019 — Country House
2018 — Justify
2017 — Always Dreaming
2016 — Nyquist
2015 — American Pharoah
2014 — California Chrome
2013 — Orb
2012 — I’ll Have Another
2011 — Animal Kingdom
2010 — Super Saver
2009 — Mine That Bird
2008 — Big Brown
2007 — Street Sense
2006 — Barbaro
2005 — Giacomo
2004 — Smarty Jones
2003 — Funny Cide
2002 — War Emblem
2001 — Monarchos
2000 — Fusaichi Pegasus
1999 — Charismatic
1998 — Real Quiet
1997 — Silver Charm
1996 — Grindstone
1995 — Thunder Gulch
1994 — Go for Gin
1993 — Sea Hero
1992 — Lil E. Tee
1991 — Strike the Gold
1990 — Unbridled
1989 — Sunday Silence
1988 — Winning Colors
1987 — Alysheba
1986 — Ferdinand
1985 — Spend A Buck
1984 — Swale
1983 — Sunny’s Halo
1982 — Gato Del Sol
1981 — Pleasant Colony
1980 — Genuine Risk
1979 — Spectacular Bid
1978 — Affirmed
1977 — Seattle Slew
1976 — Bold Forbes
1975 — Foolish Pleasure
1974 — Cannonade
1973 — Secretariat
1972 — Riva Ridge
1971 — Canonero II
1970 — Dust Commander
1969 — Majestic Prince
1968 — Forward Pass
1967 — Proud Clarion
1966 — Kauai King
1965 — Lucky Debonair
1964 — Northern Dancer
1963 — Chateaugay
1962 — Decidedly
1961 — Carry Back
1960 — Venetian Way
1959 — Tomy Lee
1958 — Tim Tam
1957 — Iron Liege
1956 — Needles
1955 — Swaps
1954 — Determine
1953 — Dark Star
1952 — Hill Gail
1951 — Count Turf
1950 — Middleground
1949 — Ponder
1948 — Citation
1947 — Jet Pilot
1946 — Assault
1945 — Hoop, Jr.
1944 — Pensive
1943 — Count Fleet
1942 — Shut Out
1941 — Whirlaway
1940 — Gallahadion
1939 — Johnstown
1938 — Lawrin
1937 — War Admiral
1936 — Bold Venture
1935 — Omaha
1934 — Cavalcade
1933 — Brokers Tip
1932 — Burgoo King
1931 — Twenty Grand
1930 — Gallant Fox
1929 — Clyde Van Dusen
1928 — Reigh Count
1927 — Whiskery
1926 — Bubbling Over
1925 — Flying Ebony
1924 — Black Gold
1923 — Zev
1922 — Morvich
1921 — Behave Yourself
1920 — Paul Jones
1919 — Sir Barton
1918 — Exterminator
1917 — Omar Khayyam
1916 — George Smith
1915 — Regret
1914 — Old Rosebud
1913 — Donerail
1912 — Worth
1911 — Meridan
1910 — Donau
1909 — Wintergreen
1908 — Stone Street
1907 — Pink Star
1906 — Sir Huon
1905 — Agile
1904 — Elwood
1903 — Judge Himes
1902 — Alan-a-Dale
1901 — His Eminence
1900 — Lieut. Gibson
1899 — Manuel
1898 — Plaudit
1897 — Typhoon II
1896 — Ben Brush
1895 — Halma
1894 — Chant
1893 — Lookout
1892 — Azra
1891 — Kingman
1890 — Riley
1889 — Spokane
1888 — MacBeth II
1887 — Montrose
1886 — Ben Ali
1885 — Joe Cotton
1884 — Buchanan
1883 — Leonatus
1882 — Apollo
1881 — Hindoo
1880 — Fonso
1879 — Lord Murphy
1878 — Day Star
1877 — Baden Baden
1876 — Vagrant
1875 — Aristides
