The Associated Press
 
Kenya’s Olympic track coach banned 10 years for corruption

May 22, 2019 8:47 am
 
The coach of Kenya’s Olympic track team in 2016 has been banned for 10 years for corruption after he asked for $12,000 to give athletes advance notice to help them beat doping tests.

Michael Rotich was banned by the IAAF ethics board following a three-year investigation prompted by an undercover sting by British newspaper The Sunday Times.

Rotich promised to help British runners dope with EPO and get away with it in a region in Kenya where he was the senior track official. The undercover reporters were posing as the coach and manager of a group of athletes and no doping took place.

The Sunday Times video caused a stir when it was released during the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics. Rotich was sent home from the games.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

