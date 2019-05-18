Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Key hole at the PGA Championship

May 18, 2019 8:25 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

FARMINGDALE, N.Y. (AP) — A look at the key hole Saturday in the third round of the PGA Championship:

HOLE: 13.

YARDAGE: 604.

PAR: 5.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share secure cloud computing strategies in this free webinar.

Advertisement

STROKE AVERAGE: 4.51.

RANK: 17.

KEY FACT: His lead down to five shots, as low as it would get in the third round, Brooks Koepka drove into the rough and had 315 yards to the hole. His second shot went into more rough 121 yards from the pin. Koepka then put his third shot 16 feet, 9 inches from the hole and made the putt for a birdie 4.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|19 ATD International Conference &...
5|19 SANS Northern VA Spring- Reston 2019
5|20 DataWorks Summit in Washington, DC
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Naval Academy freshmen climb Herndon Monumen

Today in History

1972: Nixon arrives in Moscow for historic summit

Get our daily newsletter.