Key hole at the PGA Championship

FARMINGDALE, N.Y. (AP) — A look at the key hole Saturday in the third round of the PGA Championship:

HOLE: 13.

YARDAGE: 604.

PAR: 5.

STROKE AVERAGE: 4.51.

RANK: 17.

KEY FACT: His lead down to five shots, as low as it would get in the third round, Brooks Koepka drove into the rough and had 315 yards to the hole. His second shot went into more rough 121 yards from the pin. Koepka then put his third shot 16 feet, 9 inches from the hole and made the putt for a birdie 4.

