Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Korhonen beats Hebert in playoff to win China Open

May 5, 2019 5:04 am
 
< a min read
Share       

SHENZHEN, China (AP) — Mikko Korhonen of Finland held his nerve on the first playoff hole to edge Benjamin Hebert and complete his comeback to win the Volvo China Open on Sunday.

Korhonen started the final round three shots behind Hebert, the overnight leader, but closed the gap after shooting a 6-under 66 to finish in a tie with the Frenchman on 20-under 268. And he didn’t take long to wrap up the title, sinking an eight-footer for a birdie on the first playoff hole.

Chinese golfer Kuang Yang, who became youngest person to make the cut at a regular European Tour event — outside the majors — at 14 years, 6 months, 12 days, shot a final-round 73 to finish in a share of 55th place with a 4-under 284.

Jorge Campillo (67) of Spain, who was in the final group with Korhonen and Hebert, just missed out on the playoff on 19 under to finish third. Local favorite and 2016 winner Li Haotong was another three shots back in fourth.

        Insight by Raytheon: Learn practical cyber workforce strategies for federal agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|11 The Children's Inn at NIH - An...
5|13 Washington, DC 2019 Reexports: ITAR /...
5|13 Federal IT Governance Summit...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln transits the Suez Canal

Today in History

1877: President Rutherford B. Hayes installs the White House’s first telephone

Get our daily newsletter.