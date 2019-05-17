Listen Live Sports

Kraft’s prosecutors appeal block of massage parlor video

May 17, 2019 7:03 pm
 
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Florida prosecutors are appealing a judge’s decision to block them from using video that allegedly shows New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft engaging in paid sex at a massage parlor.

The Palm Beach County State Attorney’s Office on Friday filed a notice to appeal Monday’s ruling that Jupiter police did not follow proper procedures after installing the hidden cameras that secretly recorded Kraft visiting the Orchids of Asia Day Spa twice in January.

The judge wrote that detectives did not do enough to minimize the invasion of privacy of customers who did not commit crimes.

Prosecutors say the warrant obtained to install the cameras was legal and aimed at stopping a felony-level prostitution operation.

The 77-year-old Kraft has pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor solicitation of a prostitute.

