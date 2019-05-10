Listen Live Sports

LA Galaxy forward Ibrahimovic fined by MLS for diving

May 10, 2019 6:47 pm
 
LOS ANGELES (AP) — LA Galaxy forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been found guilty of diving by Major League Soccer’s Disciplinary Committee.

The league said Friday that Ibrahimovic has been fined an undisclosed amount for embellishment during Wednesday’s 3-1 loss to the Columbus Crew. Ibrahimovic went to the ground in the penalty area without being touched as Columbus goalkeeper Zack Steffen made a play for the ball in the 23rd minute.

It is the third time the Swedish superstar has been fined by MLS disciplinarians since he joined the league. He was fined twice last year for making contact to the head and face of an opponent.

Ibrahimovic’s nine goals this season are second in MLS.

