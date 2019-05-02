Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Lady Vols lose another transfer with Mimi Collins’ exit

May 2, 2019 8:35 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Forward Mimi Collins is transferring from Tennessee after just one season with the Lady Vols.

Tennessee athletic department spokesman Eric Trainer confirmed Thursday that Collins is transferring. 247Sports first reported Collins’ departure.

Collins averaged 5.5 points, 3.4 rebounds and 14.5 minutes for Tennessee as a freshman this past season. She started the final four games of the year and averaged 9 points and 2.3 rebounds during that stretch.

The 6-foot-3 forward from Waldorf, Maryland, is a former McDonald’s All-American.

        Insight by Raytheon: Learn practical cyber workforce strategies for federal agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Collins becomes the second Tennessee player to transfer from Tennessee since the end of the season. Guard Evina Westbrook also is transferring after averaging 14.9 points as a sophomore to tie for the team lead.

Tennessee went 19-13 and ended the season with an NCAA Tournament first-round loss to UCLA. Tennessee fired coach Holly Warlick and replaced her with former Missouri State coach Kellie Harper after the season.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|8 The Green Book Compliance Training...
5|10 Dwight D. Eisenhower Award Dinner
5|10 NDIA Washington, D.C. Chapter's...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

POMPOC participants jump from a black hawk in Georgia

Today in History

1914: Woodrow Wilson proclaims the first Mother’s Day holiday

Get our daily newsletter.