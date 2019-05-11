Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
LAFC pulls away with late goals, beats Crew 3-0

May 11, 2019 9:44 pm
 
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Mark-Anthony Kaye scored in the first half and Adama Diomande and Carlos Vela added late goals to help MLS-leading Los Angeles FC beat the Columbus Crew 3-0 on Saturday night.

Tyler Miller made one save for his fifth shutout in 12 starts this season.

Latif Blessing fed Kaye, who crashed up the right side of the penalty area and rolled it in with the first touch off his left foot to open the scoring in the 37th minute.

LAFC (8-1-3) nearly increased its lead a couple of minutes later, but goalkeeper Joe Bendik made a reaction save to Diego Rossi’s close-range shot.

Diomande made it 2-0 in the 88th minute with a putback of Josh Pérez’s shot that rebounded off the crossbar.

Vela added his league-leading 12th goal of the season with an unassisted strike from a yard behind the penalty arc in the 90th.

The Crew have lost six of their last seven to drop to 5-7-1.

