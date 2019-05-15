Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Lamar Odom regrets cheating on ex-wife, Khloé Kardashian

May 15, 2019 9:16 am
 
< a min read
Share       

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Former NBA star Lamar Odom regrets cheating on his ex-wife, Khloé Kardashian, and lying to her about his addiction to cocaine during their four-year marriage.

The 39-year-old tells People magazine he wishes he “could have been more of a man” and it still bothers him now, three years after they divorced. He also says he misses the Kardashian family.

In excerpts from Odom’s upcoming book, “Darkness to Light,” Odom wrote he was the happiest he’s ever been after they married in 2009, one month after they met. But he eventually began having affairs and he wrote he couldn’t handle the “lethal cocktail of the spotlight, addiction, a diminishing career and infidelity.”

He says Kardashian was by his side after his near-fatal overdose in 2015 and today he’s drug-free.

        Insight by Leidos: DHS, GSA and Justice Department address the future of network infrastructure capabilities in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|19 ATD International Conference &...
5|19 SANS Northern VA Spring- Reston 2019
5|20 Government Contracting Industry...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Today in History

1973: Televised Watergate hearings begin

Get our daily newsletter.