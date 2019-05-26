Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Law shoots 67, completes wire-to-wire LPGA win

May 26, 2019 7:10 pm
 
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — Bronte Law shot a 3-under 67 and held off a series of challengers Sunday to win the Pure Silk Championship by two shots for her first career victory on the LPGA Tour.

The 24-year-old Englishwoman, a former star at UCLA, held a share of the lead after all four rounds and finished with a 17-under 267 total on the River Course at the Kingsmill Resort.

Madelene Sagstrom, Brooke Henderson and third-round co-leader Nasa Hataoka tied for second. Sagstrom shot 66, Henderson 68 and Hataoka 69.

Law, who came from 10 shots back on the last day to get into a playoff in the LPGA Mediheal Championship three weeks ago in Daly City, California, had managed six straight pars on the back nine before a 15-foot birdie putt at the par-4 16th doubled her lead. Two-putt pars on the last two holes capped the victory in her 56th career start.

