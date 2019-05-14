Listen Live Sports

Lawsuit blames Tiger Woods for drunken driver’s death

May 14, 2019 12:09 pm
 
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The parents of a drunken driver who died in a car crash last year are suing Tiger Woods. They blame the golfer and his girlfriend for allowing their son to drive home from their Florida restaurant while intoxicated.

The wrongful death lawsuit filed Monday says Nicholas F. Immesberger was served excessive amounts of alcohol before the Dec. 10 car crash.

Immesberger worked at The Woods restaurant in Jupiter that Woods owns. His girlfriend, Erica Herman, is general manager.

The lawsuit says Herman recruited Immesberger as a bartender despite knowing that he was an alcoholic. It alleges that the restaurant’s employees, managers and owners allowed the 24-year-old man to drive after being over-served alcohol.

“It’s very sad,” Woods said at the PGA Championship in New York on Tuesday. He said it was a “terrible night, a terrible ending.”

