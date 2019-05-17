Listen Live Sports

Lawyers for some Nassar victims want settlement investigated

May 17, 2019 10:47 am
 
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Lawyers representing victims of imprisoned former sports doctor Larry Nassar who came forward more recently with allegations of sexual assault are seeking an investigation into Michigan State University’s $500 million settlement with victims.

The Detroit Free Press reports the lawyers, who represent 110 women suing the East Lansing school in a second wave of lawsuits, want the state to look at whether Michigan State deliberately underfunded the $75 million portion of the settlement that could cover them. They’ve sent a complaint to the Michigan auditor general.

The Associated Press sent an email Friday seeking comment from Michigan State.

Hundreds of girls and women have said Nassar molested them when he was a physician, including while he worked at Michigan State and Indianapolis-based USA Gymnastics, which trains Olympians.

___

Information from: Detroit Free Press, http://www.freep.com

