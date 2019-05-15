LEADING OFF: Guerrero connects, Garver injured, Harper hurt

A look at what’s happening around the majors today:

IN THE SWING

Rookie Vladimir Guerrero Jr. looks to build off his first huge game in the majors when the Blue Jays continue their series at San Francisco.

The highly touted 20-year-old hit the first two home runs of his major league career, becoming the youngest player in Toronto history to touch ’em all. Guerrero’s drives were estimated at 438 feet and 451 feet.

Two-sport star Danny Ainge had been the youngest Blue Jay to homer, in 1979 — Guerrero was younger by 18 days.

The son of Hall of Famer Vladimir Guerrero entered the day batting .191 with one RBI in 13 games. The family already had long-ball history at Oracle Park — the elder Guerrero won the 2007 Home Run Derby at the waterfront stadium.

TWISTED TWIN

The Twins are hoping for good news on breakout backstop Mitch Garver, who suffered a left high ankle sprain tagging out Shohei Ohtani trying to score the tying run in Minnesota’s 4-3 win over the Angels on Tuesday night. Garver hit a two-run homer in the third inning, giving him nine this season to go with a .329 average and 19 RBIs. Garver, Jason Castro and Willians Astudillo have helped the club lead the majors with 16 homers and 38 RBIs from the catching position, a big reason Minnesota is 26-15 and leading the AL Central.

OUCH!

Phillies right fielder Bryce Harper will see how his left knee is feeling, a day after banging into a wall making a sliding catch on a foul ball at Citizens Bank Park.

Harper came up limping after the play in the sixth, but remained in the game. he made an almost identical catch to end the inning.

“It’s a little sore,” said Harper, who added he didn’t know if he could play against the Brewers.

YOU AGAIN?

Nationals lefty Patrick Corbin already might be sick of facing the New York Mets.

When he makes the ninth start of his $140 million contract with Washington, it’ll already be his third outing against the NL East rival Mets.

Corbin has a 3.75 ERA with 13 strikeouts, three walks and three homers allowed in his 12 innings against the Mets this season. He doesn’t have a decision from either of those games; the teams split them.

Overall, Corbin is 3-1 with a 3.20 ERA for the Nationals so far. He’ll be going up against Mets right-hander Wilmer Font (1-0, 5.50), who is making his second start of the season. The Mets acquired him from the Tampa Bay Rays on May 6.

NEW YORK NEWCOMER

Veteran slugger Kendrys Morales is on the move again, this time being traded to the injury-depleted Yankees with cash by Oakland for a player to be named or cash.

The A’s got the 35-year-old first baseman/designated hitter from Toronto on March 27. The switch-hitter batted .204 with one homer and seven RBIs before being designated for assignment Monday.

The Yankees added Morales a day after putting Miguel Andújar back on the injured list with a small labrum tear in his right shoulder. New York has 13 players on the IL, and Andújar had been the Yankees’ best remaining fit at designated hitter — he is deciding whether he needs surgery, which could end his season.

After two straight rainouts at Yankee Stadium, New York hosts Baltimore in a doubleheader.

