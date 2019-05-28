Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Lewis, Fitzgerald among referees picked for NBA Finals

May 28, 2019 5:13 pm
 
TORONTO (AP) — Eric Lewis and Kane Fitzgerald are heading to the NBA Finals for the first time, as they were among the 12 referees picked to work the Toronto-Golden State title series.

Lewis and Fitzgerald are the two rookies on this year’s finals officiating roster. Mike Callahan was picked to work the finals for the 16th time, and Scott Foster for the 12th time.

Other referees selected in the 12-man pool are Tony Brothers, James Capers, Marc Davis, John Goble, David Guthrie, Ed Malloy, Jason Phillips and Zach Zarba.

Finals officials are chosen based on evaluations made of their performance during the first three rounds of the playoffs. All 12 referees are slated to work at least once in the series.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

