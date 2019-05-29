Listen Live Sports

Lewis volleys home goal in 72nd minute, Rapids tie Union

May 29, 2019 10:58 pm
 
CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Jonathan Lewis volleyed home a goal in the 72nd minute and the Colorado Rapids tied the Philadelphia Union 1-1 on Wednesday night in a game delayed nearly an hour because of lightning in the area.

Colorado (2-9-3) got points in a third straight game following an 11-game winless start. Philadelphia (7-4-4) has only lost once in its last eight home games, staying within a point of Eastern Conference leader D.C. United.

Sergio Santos gave Philadelphia the lead in the 26th minute by running past the defense for Jamiro Monteiro’s toe poke and rolling it past goalkeeper Clint Irwin.

