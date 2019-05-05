Listen Live Sports

Lima, Earthquakes beat reeling FC Cincinnati 1-0

May 5, 2019 12:32 am
 
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Nick Lima scored his first goal of the season to help the San Jose Earthquakes beat FC Cincinnati 1-0 on Saturday night.

FC Cincinnati (2-7-2) has lost five in a row and is winless in seven straight. The expansion team has just one goal since a 2-0 victory over New England on March 24th and has been shut out in five consecutive games.

Lima ripped a low right-footer from outside the area that rolled past the out-stretched arms of diving goalkeeper Przemyslaw Tyton and just inside the far post in the 22nd minute.

San Jose (3-5-2) played a man down after Cristian Espinoza, who was shown a yellow card in the 15th, got a red card in the 51st minute.

Daniel Vega had three saves for his second consecutive shutout for the Earthquakes. They are unbeaten in their last four games.

