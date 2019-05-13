Listen Live Sports

Lindsey Vonn memoir ‘Rise: My Story’ coming next year

May 13, 2019 4:12 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Lindsey Vonn, the retired Alpine skiing champion, is ready to look back.

Vonn’s memoir, “Rise: My Story,” will come next year, Dey Street Books announced Monday. Vonn will describe her “epic journey” from childhood in Minnesota to international fame; her achievements, including 82 World Cup wins and three Olympic medals; and the injuries ranging from fractures near her left knee joint to a broken arm, that made her decide to quit.

“I think I have plenty to talk about with my injuries, obviously, my entire career and my personal life, my family,” Vonn told The Associated Press during a red carpet appearance Monday. “There’s a lot that’s happened in my life, and I feel like I want to share that and empower other women to be independent and strong and believe in themselves.”

Vonn, 34, retired in February after the world championships in Are, Sweden. She won a bronze medal in her final race, the downhill competition.

