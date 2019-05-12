Listen Live Sports

Lions sign wide receivers Kennedy, Smallwood

May 12, 2019 9:32 pm
 
DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Lions have signed free agent wide receivers Tom Kennedy and Jordan Smallwood.

The Lions announced the moves Sunday. They also waived tight ends Nate Becker and Donald Parham.

Kennedy played football and lacrosse at Bryant University. He was taken by the Boston Cannons in the third round of the 2018 Major League Lacrosse draft and appeared in six games.

