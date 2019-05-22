Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Lokomotiv beats Ural to win Russian Cup

May 22, 2019 1:52 pm
 
SAMARA, Russia (AP) — Lokomotiv Moscow beat Ural Yekaterinburg 1-0 on Wednesday to win the Russian Cup for the third time in five seasons.

Defensive midfielder Dmitry Barinov headed in the only goal of the game at the near post after a corner from Manuel Fernandes in the 27th minute.

Earlier, his Lokomotiv teammate Fyodor Smolov had a goal ruled out for offside by the video assistant referee, the first time the system had been used in a Russian Cup final.

Lokomotiv, which is second in the Russian Premier League with one game to play, won the Russian Cup for the eighth time, and had last won the trophy in 2017.

Six of those wins came under current coach Yuri Syomin, who is in his fourth spell with the club.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

