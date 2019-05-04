Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Longtime Celtics, BC announcer Andy Jick dies at 66

May 4, 2019 7:16 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BOSTON (AP) — Andy Jick, the longtime Boston Celtics and Boston College public address announcer, has died. He was 66.

BC says Jick died in his sleep Friday.

Jick was the P.A. announcer for the Celtics at the old Boston Garden starting in 1980 and through three NBA championships. The team led by the original Big Three of Larry Bird, Robert Parish and Kevin McHale also made two unsuccessful trips to the finals.

Jick went with the team for its first two seasons at the Garden before he was replaced in 1997. He announced men’s and women’s Boston College basketball games and other sports since 2001.

        Insight by Raytheon: Learn practical cyber workforce strategies for federal agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

BC athletic director Martin Jarmond called it a “tremendously sad day for all of us.”

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|11 The Children's Inn at NIH - An...
5|13 Washington, DC 2019 Reexports: ITAR /...
5|13 Federal IT Governance Summit...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln transits the Suez Canal

Today in History

1877: President Rutherford B. Hayes installs the White House’s first telephone

Get our daily newsletter.