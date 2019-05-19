Listen Live Sports

Los Angeles FC-FC Dallas, Sums

May 19, 2019 9:53 pm
 
< a min read
Los Angeles FC 0 1—1
Dallas 1 0—1

First half_1, Dallas, Hollingshead, 2 (Badji), 29th minute.

Second half_2, Los Angeles FC, Vela, 14 (penalty kick), 80th.

Goalies_Los Angeles FC, Tyler Miller, Pablo Sisniega; Dallas, Jesse Gonzalez, Kyle Zobeck.

Yellow Cards_Los Angeles FC, Nguyen, 55th; Miller, 59th. Dallas, Acosta, 6th; Bressan, 34th; Ziegler, 46th; Hollingshead, 82nd.

Red Cards_Dallas, Hedges, 49th.

Referee_Christopher Penso. Assistant Referees_C.J. Morgante; Cory Richardson; Silviu Petrescu. 4th Official_David Barrie.

A_15,135.

___

Lineups

Los Angeles FC_Tyler Miller; Steven Beitashour (Josh Perez, 32nd), Eddie Segura, Walker Zimmermann; Mohammed El Munir, Andre Horta (Christian Ramirez, 76th), Mark Anthony Kaye, Lee Nguyen (Adama Diomande, 56th); Latif Blessing, Diego Rossi, Carlos Vela.

Dallas_Jesse Gonzalez; Bressan, Reggie Cannon, Matt Hedges, Reto Ziegler; Bryan Acosta, Pablo Aranguiz (John Nelson, 56th), Jacori Hayes, Ryan Hollingshead; Dominique Badji (Zdenek Ondrasek, 65th), Jesus Ferreira (Bryan Reynolds, 89th).

