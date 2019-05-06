LPGA Money Leaders

|Through May 5
|
|Trn
|Money
|1. Jin Young Ko
|8
|$1,070,931
|2. Minjee Lee
|10
|$742,237
|3. Eun-Hee Ji
|9
|$593,049
|4. Nelly Korda
|8
|$530,799
|5. Brooke M. Henderson
|9
|$526,860
|6. Sei Young Kim
|8
|$489,346
|7. Amy Yang
|8
|$434,817
|8. Carlota Ciganda
|9
|$419,762
|9. Mi Hyang Lee
|10
|$381,981
|10. Sung Hyun Park
|6
|$374,927
|11. Azahara Munoz
|10
|$374,877
|12. Danielle Kang
|8
|$356,356
|13. Jeongeun Lee6
|7
|$343,143
|14. Nasa Hataoka
|6
|$333,570
|15. Lexi Thompson
|7
|$327,507
|16. Moriya Jutanugarn
|10
|$255,567
|17. Ariya Jutanugarn
|10
|$249,772
|18. Gaby Lopez
|10
|$246,956
|19. Celine Boutier
|10
|$242,941
|20. Hyo Joo Kim
|6
|$241,741
|21. Yu Liu
|10
|$237,611
|22. Inbee Park
|7
|$223,980
|23. Bronte Law
|9
|$222,655
|24. Shanshan Feng
|9
|$218,553
|25. Jenny Shin
|8
|$213,156
|26. Mirim Lee
|8
|$202,932
|27. In-Kyung Kim
|5
|$178,920
|28. Lydia Ko
|9
|$172,297
|29. Haru Nomura
|8
|$168,794
|30. Jessica Korda
|4
|$166,789
|31. Charley Hull
|9
|$160,857
|32. Katherine Kirk
|10
|$158,640
|33. Kristen Gillman
|8
|$156,459
|34. Jodi Ewart Shadoff
|7
|$149,054
|35. Stacy Lewis
|7
|$147,123
|36. Annie Park
|9
|$145,794
|37. Amy Olson
|9
|$144,266
|38. Megan Khang
|8
|$141,341
|39. Charlotte Thomas
|8
|$138,253
|40. Chella Choi
|9
|$134,431
|41. Lizette Salas
|9
|$131,134
|42. Cristie Kerr
|9
|$130,161
|43. Jing Yan
|6
|$128,826
|44. Morgan Pressel
|7
|$125,332
|45. Wei-Ling Hsu
|9
|$124,725
|46. Angel Yin
|8
|$122,496
|47. Alena Sharp
|8
|$114,700
|48. Brittany Altomare
|9
|$112,675
|49. Ally McDonald
|9
|$112,553
|50. So Yeon Ryu
|7
|$110,915
