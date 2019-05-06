Listen Live Sports

LPGA Money Leaders

May 6, 2019
 
Through May 5
Trn Money
1. Jin Young Ko 8 $1,070,931
2. Minjee Lee 10 $742,237
3. Eun-Hee Ji 9 $593,049
4. Nelly Korda 8 $530,799
5. Brooke M. Henderson 9 $526,860
6. Sei Young Kim 8 $489,346
7. Amy Yang 8 $434,817
8. Carlota Ciganda 9 $419,762
9. Mi Hyang Lee 10 $381,981
10. Sung Hyun Park 6 $374,927
11. Azahara Munoz 10 $374,877
12. Danielle Kang 8 $356,356
13. Jeongeun Lee6 7 $343,143
14. Nasa Hataoka 6 $333,570
15. Lexi Thompson 7 $327,507
16. Moriya Jutanugarn 10 $255,567
17. Ariya Jutanugarn 10 $249,772
18. Gaby Lopez 10 $246,956
19. Celine Boutier 10 $242,941
20. Hyo Joo Kim 6 $241,741
21. Yu Liu 10 $237,611
22. Inbee Park 7 $223,980
23. Bronte Law 9 $222,655
24. Shanshan Feng 9 $218,553
25. Jenny Shin 8 $213,156
26. Mirim Lee 8 $202,932
27. In-Kyung Kim 5 $178,920
28. Lydia Ko 9 $172,297
29. Haru Nomura 8 $168,794
30. Jessica Korda 4 $166,789
31. Charley Hull 9 $160,857
32. Katherine Kirk 10 $158,640
33. Kristen Gillman 8 $156,459
34. Jodi Ewart Shadoff 7 $149,054
35. Stacy Lewis 7 $147,123
36. Annie Park 9 $145,794
37. Amy Olson 9 $144,266
38. Megan Khang 8 $141,341
39. Charlotte Thomas 8 $138,253
40. Chella Choi 9 $134,431
41. Lizette Salas 9 $131,134
42. Cristie Kerr 9 $130,161
43. Jing Yan 6 $128,826
44. Morgan Pressel 7 $125,332
45. Wei-Ling Hsu 9 $124,725
46. Angel Yin 8 $122,496
47. Alena Sharp 8 $114,700
48. Brittany Altomare 9 $112,675
49. Ally McDonald 9 $112,553
50. So Yeon Ryu 7 $110,915

