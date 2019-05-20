LPGA Money Leaders

Through May 5 Trn Money 1. Jin Young Ko 8 $1,070,931 2. Minjee Lee 10 $742,237 3. Eun-Hee Ji 9 $593,049 4. Nelly Korda 8 $530,799 5. Brooke M. Henderson 9 $526,860 6. Sei Young Kim 8 $489,346 7. Amy Yang 8 $434,817 8. Carlota Ciganda 9 $419,762 9. Mi Hyang Lee 10 $381,981 10. Sung Hyun Park 6 $374,927 11. Azahara Munoz 10 $374,877 12. Danielle Kang 8 $356,356 13. Jeongeun Lee6 7 $343,143 14. Nasa Hataoka 6 $333,570 15. Lexi Thompson 7 $327,507 16. Moriya Jutanugarn 10 $255,567 17. Ariya Jutanugarn 10 $249,772 18. Gaby Lopez 10 $246,956 19. Celine Boutier 10 $242,941 20. Hyo Joo Kim 6 $241,741 21. Yu Liu 10 $237,611 22. Inbee Park 7 $223,980 23. Bronte Law 9 $222,655 24. Shanshan Feng 9 $218,553 25. Jenny Shin 8 $213,156 26. Mirim Lee 8 $202,932 27. In-Kyung Kim 5 $178,920 28. Lydia Ko 9 $172,297 29. Haru Nomura 8 $168,794 30. Jessica Korda 4 $166,789 31. Charley Hull 9 $160,857 32. Katherine Kirk 10 $158,640 33. Kristen Gillman 8 $156,459 34. Jodi Ewart Shadoff 7 $149,054 35. Stacy Lewis 7 $147,123 36. Annie Park 9 $145,794 37. Amy Olson 9 $144,266 38. Megan Khang 8 $141,341 39. Charlotte Thomas 8 $138,253 40. Chella Choi 9 $134,431 41. Lizette Salas 9 $131,134 42. Cristie Kerr 9 $130,161 43. Jing Yan 6 $128,826 44. Morgan Pressel 7 $125,332 45. Wei-Ling Hsu 9 $124,725 46. Angel Yin 8 $122,496 47. Alena Sharp 8 $114,700 48. Brittany Altomare 9 $112,675 49. Ally McDonald 9 $112,553 50. So Yeon Ryu 7 $110,915

