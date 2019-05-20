LPGA Tour Statistics

Through May 5 Scoring

1, Jin Young Ko, 69.0000. 2, Nelly Korda, 69.6000. 3, Hyo Joo Kim, 69.6670. 4, Brooke M. Henderson, 69.8130. 5, Minjee Lee, 69.8210. 6, Eun-Hee Ji, 69.8610. 7, Sung Hyun Park, 69.9550. 8, Jeongeun Lee, 69.9640. 9, Amy Yang, 70.1250. 10, Carlota Ciganda, 70.3240.

Driving Distance

1, Anne van Dam, 285.9. 2, Jessica Korda, 284.7. 3, Angel Yin, 284.2. 4, Sung Hyun Park, 282.9. 5, Elizabeth Szokol, 280.0. 6, Nanna Koerstz Madsen, 279.7. 7, Brooke M. Henderson, 278.6. 8, Joanna Klatten, 278.0. 9, Alana Uriell, 277.1. 10, Lexi Thompson, 276.7

Greens in Regulation

1, Jin Young Ko .799. 2, Nelly Korda .783. 3, Jodi Ewart Shadoff .776. 4, Yu Liu .766. 5, Eun-Hee Ji .762. 6, Minjee Lee, .761. 7, Jeongeun Lee, .760. 8, Inbee Park, .758. 9, Sung Hyun Park, .758, 10, Brooke M. Henderson, .757.

Putts per GIR

1, Jin Young Ko, 1.73. 2, Mi Jung Hur, 1.73. 3, Sung Hyun Park, 1.74. 4, Haru Nomura, 1.75. 5, Suzuka Yamaguchi, 1.75. 6, Nelly Korda, 1.75. 7, Nanna Koerstz Madsen, 1.76. 8, Hyo Joo Kim , 1.76. 9, Ariya Jutanugarn, 1.76. 10, Eun-Hee Ji, 1.77.

Birdies

1 (tie), Ariya Jutanugarn and Minjee Lee, 152. 3, Eun-Hee Ji , 151. 4 (tie), Jin Young Ko and. Gaby Lopez, 145. 6 (tie), Azahara Munoz and Yu Liu, 141. 8, Nelly Korda, 140. 9, Moriya Jutanugarn, 139. 10, Amy Yang, 133.

Eagles

1, Carlota Ciganda, 8. 2, Minjee Lee, 6. 3 (tie), Brittany Altomare, Annie Park, Charley Hull and Bronte Law, 5. 7, Mirim Lee, Amy Olson, Jodi Ewart Shadoff, Xiyu Lin, Cristie Kerr, Eun-Hee Ji, Elizabeth Szokol and Maria Torres, 4.

Sand Save Percentage

1, Jackie Stoelting, .778. 2, Hyo Joo Kim, .704. 3, Lauren Stephenson, .692. 4, Morgan Pressel, .648. 5, Yu Liu, .644. 6, Katherine Kirk, .625. 7, Nasa Hataoka, .619. 8, Tiffany Joh, .615. 9, Brittany Altomare, .600. 10, Bronte Law, .595.

Rounds Under Par

1, Hyo Joo Kim, .792. 2, Jin Young Ko, .781. 3, Nelly Korda, .733. 4, Minjee Lee, .718. 5 (tie), Jeongeun Lee and Inbee Park, .714. 7, Brooke M. Henderson, .688. 8, Gaby Lopez, .684. 9, Sung Hyun Park, .682. 10, Jodi Ewart Shadoff, .679.

