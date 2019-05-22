Listen Live Sports

LSU rallies to beat South Carolina 8-6 in SEC Tournament

May 22, 2019 1:32 am
 
HOOVER, Ala. (AP) — Josh Smith homered and scored three times as No. 5 seed LSU erased an early four-run deficit and defeated No. 12 seed South Carolina 8-6 in a Southeastern Conference Tournament game that ended early Wednesday morning.

LSU (35-22) faces No. 4 seed Mississippi State (45-11) on Wednesday in the first day of double-elimination competition. South Carolina (28-28) has been eliminated.

South Carolina scored five runs in the second inning off LSU starter Cole Henry to grab a 5-1 lead. LSU answered with two runs in the bottom of the second, three in the fourth and two in the fifth.

Devin Fontenot (5-1) pitched 4 1/3 innings of shutout relief and Cade Beloso went 3 of 4 and drove in three runs for LSU. Todd Peterson gave up one run in 2 2/3 innings to earn his third save.

South Carolina’s Parker Coyne (2-1) allowed four runs in 1 2/3 innings.

