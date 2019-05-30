Listen Live Sports

Lynx star Augustus out indefinitely after knee scope

May 30, 2019 3:39 pm
 
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Lynx guard Seimone Augustus will be out indefinitely following arthroscopic knee surgery.

The Lynx announced Augustus had the procedure Thursday at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. The 35-year-old Augustus is the franchise leader in games played, points scored and field goals made after being selected with the first pick in the 2006 draft.

The eight-time All-Star has been held out of the first two games for a new-look Lynx team following the retirement of guard Lindsay Whalen and a leave of absence for forward Maya Moore .

Another mainstay missing from the team’s four WNBA titles from 2011-2017 is forward Rebekkah Brunson. She was sidelined by a concussion late last season and is not currently on the roster while she decides her future.

