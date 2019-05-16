Major League Baseball Draft Order

Day One Monday, June 3 At Secaucus, N.J. First Round

1. Baltimore

2. Kansas City

3. Chicago White Sox

4. Miami

5. Detroit

6. San Diego

7. Cincinnati

8. Texas

9. Atlanta (failure to sign 2018 first-round pick Carter Stewart)

10. San Francisco

11. Toronto

12. N.Y. Mets

13. Minnesota

14. Philadelphia

15. L.A. Angels

16. Arizona

17. Washington

18. Pittsburgh

19. St. Louis

20. Seattle

21. Atlanta

22. Tampa Bay

23. Colorado

24. Cleveland

25. L.A. Dodgers

26. Arizona (failure to sign 2018 first-round pick Matt McLain)

27. Chicago Cubs

28. Milwaukee

29. Oakland

30. N.Y. Yankees

31. L.A. Dodgers (failure to sign 2018 first-round pick J.T. Ginn)

32. Houston

First Round (Free Agent Compensation)

33. Arizona (Patrick Corbin)

34. Arizona (A.J. Pollock)

Competitive Balance-Round A

35. Miami

36. Tampa Bay

37. Pittsburgh (failure to sign 2018 supplemental first-round pick Gunnar Hoglund)

38. N.Y. Yankees (from Cincinnati)

39. Minnesota

40. Tampa Bay (from Oakland)

41. Texas (from Milwaukee)

Second Round

42. Baltimore

43. Boston (10-place penalty for being more than $40 million over the tax threshold)

44. Kansas City

45. Chicago White Sox

46. Miami

47. Detroit

48. San Diego

49. Cincinnati

50. Texas

51. San Francisco

52. Toronto

53. N.Y. Mets

54. Minnesota

55. L.A. Angels

56. Arizona

57. Pittsburgh

58. St. Louis

59. Seattle

60. Atlanta

61. Tampa Bay

62. Colorado

63. Cleveland

64. Chicago Cubs

65. Milwaukee

66. Oakland

67. N.Y. Yankees

68. Houston

69. Boston

Competitive Balance-Round B

70. Kansas City

71. Baltimore

72. Pittsburgh

73. San Diego

74. Arizona

75. Arizona (from St. Louis)

76. Seattle (from Cleveland)

77. Colorado

Second Round (Free Agent Compensation)

78. L.A. Dodgers (Grandal)

Third Round

79. Baltimore

80. Kansas City

81. Chicago White Sox

82. Miami

83. Detroit

84. San Diego

85. Cincinnati

86. Texas

87. San Francisco

88. Toronto

89. N.Y. Mets

90. Minnesota

91. Philadelphia

92. L.A. Angels

93. Arizona

94. Washington

95. Pittsburgh

96. St. Louis

97. Seattle

98. Atlanta

99. Tampa Bay

100. Colorado

101. Cleveland

102. L.A. Dodgers

103. Chicago Cubs

104. Oakland

105. N.Y. Yankees

106. Houston

107. Boston

Fourth Round

108. Baltimore

109. Kansas City

110. Chicago White Sox

111. Miami

112. Detroit

113. San Diego

114. Cincinnati

115. Texas

116. San Francisco

117. Toronto

118. N.Y. Mets

119. Minnesota

120. Philadelphia

121. L.A. Angels

122. Arizona

123. Washington

124. Pittsburgh

125. St. Louis

126. Seattle

127. Atlanta

128. Tampa Bay

129. Colorado

130. Cleveland

131. L.A. Dodgers

132. Chicago Cubs

133. Milwaukee

134. Oakland

135. N.Y. Yankees

136. Houston

137. Boston

