Major League Baseball Draft Order

|Day One
|Monday, June 3
|At Secaucus, N.J.
|First Round
1. Baltimore
2. Kansas City
3. Chicago White Sox
4. Miami
5. Detroit
6. San Diego
7. Cincinnati
8. Texas
9. Atlanta (failure to sign 2018 first-round pick Carter Stewart)
10. San Francisco
11. Toronto
12. N.Y. Mets
13. Minnesota
14. Philadelphia
15. L.A. Angels
16. Arizona
17. Washington
18. Pittsburgh
19. St. Louis
20. Seattle
21. Atlanta
22. Tampa Bay
23. Colorado
24. Cleveland
25. L.A. Dodgers
26. Arizona (failure to sign 2018 first-round pick Matt McLain)
27. Chicago Cubs
28. Milwaukee
29. Oakland
30. N.Y. Yankees
31. L.A. Dodgers (failure to sign 2018 first-round pick J.T. Ginn)
32. Houston
|First Round (Free Agent Compensation)
33. Arizona (Patrick Corbin)
34. Arizona (A.J. Pollock)
|Competitive Balance-Round A
35. Miami
36. Tampa Bay
37. Pittsburgh (failure to sign 2018 supplemental first-round pick Gunnar Hoglund)
38. N.Y. Yankees (from Cincinnati)
39. Minnesota
40. Tampa Bay (from Oakland)
41. Texas (from Milwaukee)
42. Baltimore
43. Boston (10-place penalty for being more than $40 million over the tax threshold)
44. Kansas City
45. Chicago White Sox
46. Miami
47. Detroit
48. San Diego
49. Cincinnati
50. Texas
51. San Francisco
52. Toronto
53. N.Y. Mets
54. Minnesota
55. L.A. Angels
56. Arizona
57. Pittsburgh
58. St. Louis
59. Seattle
60. Atlanta
61. Tampa Bay
62. Colorado
63. Cleveland
64. Chicago Cubs
65. Milwaukee
66. Oakland
67. N.Y. Yankees
68. Houston
69. Boston
|Competitive Balance-Round B
70. Kansas City
71. Baltimore
72. Pittsburgh
73. San Diego
74. Arizona
75. Arizona (from St. Louis)
76. Seattle (from Cleveland)
77. Colorado
|Second Round (Free Agent Compensation)
78. L.A. Dodgers (Grandal)
79. Baltimore
80. Kansas City
81. Chicago White Sox
82. Miami
83. Detroit
84. San Diego
85. Cincinnati
86. Texas
87. San Francisco
88. Toronto
89. N.Y. Mets
90. Minnesota
91. Philadelphia
92. L.A. Angels
93. Arizona
94. Washington
95. Pittsburgh
96. St. Louis
97. Seattle
98. Atlanta
99. Tampa Bay
100. Colorado
101. Cleveland
102. L.A. Dodgers
103. Chicago Cubs
104. Oakland
105. N.Y. Yankees
106. Houston
107. Boston
108. Baltimore
109. Kansas City
110. Chicago White Sox
111. Miami
112. Detroit
113. San Diego
114. Cincinnati
115. Texas
116. San Francisco
117. Toronto
118. N.Y. Mets
119. Minnesota
120. Philadelphia
121. L.A. Angels
122. Arizona
123. Washington
124. Pittsburgh
125. St. Louis
126. Seattle
127. Atlanta
128. Tampa Bay
129. Colorado
130. Cleveland
131. L.A. Dodgers
132. Chicago Cubs
133. Milwaukee
134. Oakland
135. N.Y. Yankees
136. Houston
137. Boston
