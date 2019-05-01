Major League Soccer

All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE W L T Pts GF GA Philadelphia 5 3 2 17 15 10 D.C. United 5 3 2 17 13 10 Montreal 5 3 2 17 12 14 Toronto FC 4 2 1 13 19 13 Columbus 4 5 1 13 8 11 Orlando City 3 3 3 12 13 14 New York City FC 2 1 6 12 11 12 Chicago 2 4 3 9 12 13 New York 2 4 2 8 9 9 Atlanta 2 3 2 8 6 8 Cincinnati 2 6 2 8 8 16 New England 2 6 2 8 10 19 WESTERN CONFERENCE W L T Pts GF GA Los Angeles FC 7 1 2 23 26 8 LA Galaxy 7 1 1 22 15 8 Seattle 5 1 3 18 18 12 FC Dallas 5 2 2 17 14 9 Houston 5 1 1 16 15 8 Minnesota United 4 3 2 14 18 15 Real Salt Lake 3 5 1 10 11 16 Sporting Kansas City 2 2 4 10 19 15 San Jose 2 5 2 8 12 19 Portland 2 5 1 7 11 19 Vancouver 1 5 3 6 7 12 Colorado 0 7 2 2 12 24

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Wednesday, April 24

New York City FC 1, Chicago 0

D.C. United 1, Columbus 0

Montreal 3, New England 0

LA Galaxy 0, Minnesota United 0, tie

San Jose 2, Seattle 2, tie

Saturday, April 27

Orlando City 1, New York City FC 1, tie

Portland 2, Toronto FC 1

San Jose 0, FC Dallas 0, tie

Philadelphia 1, Vancouver 1, tie

Atlanta 1, Colorado 0

New York 1, Cincinnati 0

Houston 2, Columbus 0

New England 4, Sporting Kansas City 4, tie

Sunday, April 28

Montreal 1, Chicago 0

Minnesota United 1, D.C. United 0

Los Angeles FC 1, Seattle 1, tie

LA Galaxy 2, Real Salt Lake 1

Wednesday, May 1

Philadelphia 2, Cincinnati 0

Friday, May 3

Vancouver at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Saturday, May 4

LA Galaxy at New York, 2 p.m.

FC Dallas at Houston, 4 p.m.

Toronto FC at Orlando City, 4 p.m.

New York City FC at Montreal, 5 p.m.

New England at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Columbus at D.C. United, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota United, 8 p.m.

Portland at Real Salt Lake, 9 p.m.

Cincinnati at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Chicago at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 5

Atlanta at Sporting Kansas City, 9 p.m.

