Major League Soccer

All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE W L T Pts GF GA Philadelphia 5 3 2 17 15 10 D.C. United 5 3 2 17 13 10 Montreal 5 3 2 17 12 14 Toronto FC 4 2 1 13 19 13 Columbus 4 5 1 13 8 11 Orlando City 3 3 3 12 13 14 New York City FC 2 1 6 12 11 12 New York 3 4 2 11 12 11 Chicago 2 4 3 9 12 13 Atlanta 2 3 2 8 6 8 Cincinnati 2 6 2 8 8 16 New England 2 6 2 8 10 19 WESTERN CONFERENCE W L T Pts GF GA Los Angeles FC 7 1 2 23 26 8 LA Galaxy 7 2 1 22 17 11 Seattle 5 1 3 18 18 12 FC Dallas 5 2 2 17 14 9 Houston 5 1 1 16 15 8 Minnesota United 4 3 2 14 18 15 Real Salt Lake 3 5 1 10 11 16 Sporting Kansas City 2 2 4 10 19 15 Vancouver 2 5 3 9 10 14 San Jose 2 5 2 8 12 19 Portland 2 5 1 7 11 19 Colorado 0 8 2 2 14 27

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Wednesday, May 1

Philadelphia 2, Cincinnati 0

Friday, May 3

Vancouver 3, Colorado 2

Saturday, May 4

New York 3, LA Galaxy 2

FC Dallas at Houston, 4 p.m.

Toronto FC at Orlando City, 4 p.m.

New York City FC at Montreal, 5 p.m.

New England at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Columbus at D.C. United, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota United, 8 p.m.

Portland at Real Salt Lake, 9 p.m.

Cincinnati at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Chicago at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 5

Atlanta at Sporting Kansas City, 9 p.m.

Wednesday, May 8

Toronto FC at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Montreal at New York, 8 p.m.

New England at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Friday, May 10

Portland at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Saturday, May 11

Montreal at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

New York at FC Dallas, 2 p.m.

Philadelphia at Toronto FC, 3 p.m.

New York City FC at LA Galaxy, 4 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

San Jose at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota United at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Sunday, May 12

Orlando City at Atlanta, 2:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at D.C. United, 7 p.m.

