Major League Soccer

|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Philadelphia
|6
|3
|2
|20
|21
|11
|D.C. United
|6
|3
|2
|20
|16
|11
|Montreal
|5
|4
|2
|17
|12
|16
|Toronto FC
|5
|2
|1
|16
|21
|13
|New York City FC
|3
|1
|6
|15
|13
|12
|Columbus
|4
|6
|1
|13
|9
|14
|Orlando City
|3
|4
|3
|12
|13
|16
|New York
|3
|4
|2
|11
|12
|11
|Chicago
|2
|4
|3
|9
|12
|13
|Atlanta
|2
|3
|2
|8
|6
|8
|Cincinnati
|2
|7
|2
|8
|8
|17
|New England
|2
|7
|2
|8
|11
|25
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Los Angeles FC
|7
|1
|2
|23
|26
|8
|LA Galaxy
|7
|2
|1
|22
|17
|11
|Houston
|6
|1
|1
|19
|17
|9
|Seattle
|5
|1
|4
|19
|19
|13
|FC Dallas
|5
|3
|2
|17
|15
|11
|Minnesota United
|4
|3
|3
|15
|19
|16
|San Jose
|3
|5
|2
|11
|13
|19
|Real Salt Lake
|3
|6
|1
|10
|12
|18
|Portland
|3
|5
|1
|10
|13
|20
|Sporting Kansas City
|2
|2
|4
|10
|19
|15
|Vancouver
|2
|5
|3
|9
|10
|14
|Colorado
|0
|8
|2
|2
|14
|27
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Philadelphia 2, Cincinnati 0
Vancouver 3, Colorado 2
New York 3, LA Galaxy 2
Houston 2, FC Dallas 1
Toronto FC 2, Orlando City 0
New York City FC 2, Montreal 0
Philadelphia 6, New England 1
D.C. United 3, Columbus 1
Seattle 1, Minnesota United 1, tie
Portland 2, Real Salt Lake 1
San Jose 1, Cincinnati 0
Chicago at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Sporting Kansas City, 9 p.m.
Toronto FC at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
LA Galaxy at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
Montreal at New York, 8 p.m.
New England at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Portland at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Montreal at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.
New York at FC Dallas, 2 p.m.
Philadelphia at Toronto FC, 3 p.m.
New York City FC at LA Galaxy, 4 p.m.
Los Angeles FC at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
San Jose at New England, 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota United at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Houston at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Orlando City at Atlanta, 2:30 p.m.
Sporting Kansas City at D.C. United, 7 p.m.
