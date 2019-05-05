Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Major League Soccer

May 5, 2019 12:47 am
 
1 min read
Share       
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Philadelphia 6 3 2 20 21 11
D.C. United 6 3 2 20 16 11
Montreal 5 4 2 17 12 16
Toronto FC 5 2 1 16 21 13
New York City FC 3 1 6 15 13 12
Columbus 4 6 1 13 9 14
Orlando City 3 4 3 12 13 16
New York 3 4 2 11 12 11
Chicago 2 4 4 10 12 13
Atlanta 2 3 2 8 6 8
Cincinnati 2 7 2 8 8 17
New England 2 7 2 8 11 25
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Los Angeles FC 7 1 3 24 26 8
LA Galaxy 7 2 1 22 17 11
Houston 6 1 1 19 17 9
Seattle 5 1 4 19 19 13
FC Dallas 5 3 2 17 15 11
Minnesota United 4 3 3 15 19 16
San Jose 3 5 2 11 13 19
Real Salt Lake 3 6 1 10 12 18
Portland 3 5 1 10 13 20
Sporting Kansas City 2 2 4 10 19 15
Vancouver 2 5 3 9 10 14
Colorado 0 8 2 2 14 27

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Wednesday, May 1

Philadelphia 2, Cincinnati 0

Friday, May 3

Vancouver 3, Colorado 2

        Insight by Raytheon: Learn practical cyber workforce strategies for federal agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement
Saturday, May 4

New York 3, LA Galaxy 2

Houston 2, FC Dallas 1

Toronto FC 2, Orlando City 0

New York City FC 2, Montreal 0

Philadelphia 6, New England 1

D.C. United 3, Columbus 1

        Say thanks by sending a free eCard through our May We Say Thank You campaign during Public Service Recognition Week.

Seattle 1, Minnesota United 1, tie

Portland 2, Real Salt Lake 1

San Jose 1, Cincinnati 0

Chicago 0, Los Angeles FC 0, tie

Sunday, May 5

Atlanta at Sporting Kansas City, 9 p.m.

Wednesday, May 8

Toronto FC at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Montreal at New York, 8 p.m.

New England at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Friday, May 10

Portland at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Saturday, May 11

Montreal at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

New York at FC Dallas, 2 p.m.

Philadelphia at Toronto FC, 3 p.m.

New York City FC at LA Galaxy, 4 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

San Jose at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota United at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Sunday, May 12

Orlando City at Atlanta, 2:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at D.C. United, 7 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|11 The Children's Inn at NIH - An...
5|13 Washington, DC 2019 Reexports: ITAR /...
5|13 Federal IT Governance Summit...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln transits the Suez Canal

Today in History

1877: President Rutherford B. Hayes installs the White House’s first telephone

Get our daily newsletter.