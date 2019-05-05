Major League Soccer

All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE W L T Pts GF GA Philadelphia 6 3 2 20 21 11 D.C. United 6 3 2 20 16 11 Montreal 5 4 2 17 12 16 Toronto FC 5 2 1 16 21 13 New York City FC 3 1 6 15 13 12 Columbus 4 6 1 13 9 14 Orlando City 3 4 3 12 13 16 New York 3 4 2 11 12 11 Chicago 2 4 4 10 12 13 Atlanta 2 3 2 8 6 8 Cincinnati 2 7 2 8 8 17 New England 2 7 2 8 11 25 WESTERN CONFERENCE W L T Pts GF GA Los Angeles FC 7 1 3 24 26 8 LA Galaxy 7 2 1 22 17 11 Houston 6 1 1 19 17 9 Seattle 5 1 4 19 19 13 FC Dallas 5 3 2 17 15 11 Minnesota United 4 3 3 15 19 16 San Jose 3 5 2 11 13 19 Real Salt Lake 3 6 1 10 12 18 Portland 3 5 1 10 13 20 Sporting Kansas City 2 2 4 10 19 15 Vancouver 2 5 3 9 10 14 Colorado 0 8 2 2 14 27

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Wednesday, May 1

Philadelphia 2, Cincinnati 0

Friday, May 3

Vancouver 3, Colorado 2

Advertisement

Saturday, May 4

New York 3, LA Galaxy 2

Houston 2, FC Dallas 1

Toronto FC 2, Orlando City 0

New York City FC 2, Montreal 0

Philadelphia 6, New England 1

D.C. United 3, Columbus 1

Seattle 1, Minnesota United 1, tie

Portland 2, Real Salt Lake 1

San Jose 1, Cincinnati 0

Chicago 0, Los Angeles FC 0, tie

Sunday, May 5

Atlanta at Sporting Kansas City, 9 p.m.

Wednesday, May 8

Toronto FC at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Montreal at New York, 8 p.m.

New England at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Friday, May 10

Portland at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Saturday, May 11

Montreal at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

New York at FC Dallas, 2 p.m.

Philadelphia at Toronto FC, 3 p.m.

New York City FC at LA Galaxy, 4 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

San Jose at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota United at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Sunday, May 12

Orlando City at Atlanta, 2:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at D.C. United, 7 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.