...

Major League Soccer

May 10, 2019 2:01 am
 
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Philadelphia 6 3 2 20 21 11
D.C. United 6 3 2 20 16 11
Montreal 6 4 2 20 14 17
Toronto FC 5 3 1 16 21 15
Columbus 5 6 1 16 12 15
New York City FC 3 1 6 15 13 12
Atlanta 4 3 2 14 11 8
Chicago 3 4 4 13 17 13
Orlando City 3 4 3 12 13 16
New York 3 5 2 11 13 13
Cincinnati 2 7 2 8 8 17
New England 2 8 2 8 11 30
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Los Angeles FC 7 1 3 24 26 8
LA Galaxy 7 3 1 22 18 14
Houston 6 1 1 19 17 9
Seattle 5 1 4 19 19 13
FC Dallas 5 3 2 17 15 11
Minnesota United 4 3 3 15 19 16
San Jose 3 5 2 11 13 19
Real Salt Lake 3 6 1 10 12 18
Portland 3 5 1 10 13 20
Sporting Kansas City 2 3 4 10 19 18
Vancouver 2 5 3 9 10 14
Colorado 0 8 2 2 14 27

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Wednesday, May 8

Atlanta 2, Toronto FC 0

Columbus 3, LA Galaxy 1

Chicago 5, New England 0

Montreal 2, New York 1

Friday, May 10

Portland at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Saturday, May 11

Montreal at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

New York at FC Dallas, 2 p.m.

Philadelphia at Toronto FC, 3 p.m.

New York City FC at LA Galaxy, 4 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

San Jose at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota United at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Sunday, May 12

Orlando City at Atlanta, 2:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at D.C. United, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, May 15

D.C. United at Toronto FC, 8 p.m.

Portland at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Orlando City at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday, May 16

FC Dallas at Los Angeles FC, 10 p.m.

Saturday, May 18

New England at Montreal, 1 p.m.

Toronto FC at Real Salt Lake, 3 p.m.

Chicago at San Jose, 3:30 p.m.

Seattle at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Columbus at Minnesota United, 8 p.m.

D.C. United at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 19

Cincinnati at Orlando City, 3 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at FC Dallas, 3 p.m.

Atlanta at New York, 5 p.m.

Colorado at LA Galaxy, 8 p.m.

