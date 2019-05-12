Major League Soccer

All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE W L T Pts GF GA Philadelphia 7 3 2 23 23 12 D.C. United 6 3 2 20 16 11 Montreal 6 5 2 20 15 19 New York City FC 3 1 6 15 13 12 Toronto FC 5 4 1 16 22 17 Columbus 5 6 1 16 12 15 Chicago 3 4 4 13 17 13 Atlanta 4 3 2 14 11 8 New York 4 5 2 14 16 14 Orlando City 3 4 3 12 13 16 Cincinnati 3 7 2 11 10 18 New England 2 8 2 8 11 30 WESTERN CONFERENCE W L T Pts GF GA Los Angeles FC 7 1 3 24 26 8 LA Galaxy 7 3 1 22 18 14 Seattle 6 1 4 22 20 13 Houston 6 2 1 19 17 10 FC Dallas 5 4 2 17 16 14 Minnesota United 4 3 3 15 19 16 Real Salt Lake 3 6 1 10 12 18 Vancouver 3 5 3 12 11 14 San Jose 3 5 2 11 13 19 Portland 3 6 1 10 13 21 Sporting Kansas City 2 3 4 10 19 18 Colorado 0 8 2 2 14 27

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Wednesday, May 8

Atlanta 2, Toronto FC 0

Columbus 3, LA Galaxy 1

Chicago 5, New England 0

Montreal 2, New York 1

Friday, May 10

Vancouver 1, Portland 0

Saturday, May 11

Cincinnati 2, Montreal 1

New York 3, FC Dallas 1

Philadelphia 2, Toronto FC 1

New York City FC 2, LA Galaxy 0

Los Angeles FC at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

San Jose at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota United at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Seattle 1, Houston 0

Sunday, May 12

Orlando City at Atlanta, 2:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at D.C. United, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, May 15

D.C. United at Toronto FC, 8 p.m.

Portland at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Orlando City at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday, May 16

FC Dallas at Los Angeles FC, 10 p.m.

Saturday, May 18

New England at Montreal, 1 p.m.

Toronto FC at Real Salt Lake, 3 p.m.

Chicago at San Jose, 3:30 p.m.

Seattle at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Columbus at Minnesota United, 8 p.m.

D.C. United at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 19

Cincinnati at Orlando City, 3 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at FC Dallas, 3 p.m.

Atlanta at New York, 5 p.m.

Colorado at LA Galaxy, 8 p.m.

