Major League Soccer

|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Philadelphia
|7
|3
|2
|23
|23
|12
|D.C. United
|6
|3
|2
|20
|16
|11
|Montreal
|6
|5
|2
|20
|15
|19
|New York City FC
|4
|1
|6
|18
|15
|12
|Atlanta
|5
|3
|2
|17
|12
|8
|Toronto FC
|5
|4
|1
|16
|22
|17
|Columbus
|5
|7
|1
|16
|12
|18
|Chicago
|4
|4
|4
|16
|19
|13
|New York
|4
|5
|2
|14
|16
|14
|Orlando City
|3
|5
|3
|12
|13
|17
|Cincinnati
|3
|7
|2
|11
|10
|18
|New England
|3
|8
|2
|11
|14
|31
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Los Angeles FC
|8
|1
|3
|27
|29
|8
|LA Galaxy
|7
|4
|1
|22
|18
|16
|Seattle
|6
|1
|4
|22
|20
|13
|Houston
|6
|2
|1
|19
|17
|10
|FC Dallas
|5
|4
|2
|17
|16
|14
|Minnesota United
|4
|4
|3
|15
|19
|18
|Real Salt Lake
|4
|6
|1
|13
|15
|20
|Vancouver
|3
|5
|3
|12
|11
|14
|San Jose
|3
|6
|2
|11
|14
|22
|Portland
|3
|6
|1
|10
|13
|21
|Sporting Kansas City
|2
|3
|4
|10
|19
|18
|Colorado
|0
|9
|2
|2
|16
|30
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
___
Atlanta 2, Toronto FC 0
Columbus 3, LA Galaxy 1
Chicago 5, New England 0
Montreal 2, New York 1
Vancouver 1, Portland 0
Cincinnati 2, Montreal 1
New York 3, FC Dallas 1
Philadelphia 2, Toronto FC 1
New York City FC 2, LA Galaxy 0
Los Angeles FC 3, Columbus 0
New England 3, San Jose 1
Chicago 2, Minnesota United 0
Real Salt Lake 3, Colorado 2
Seattle 1, Houston 0
Atlanta 1, Orlando City 0
Sporting Kansas City at D.C. United, 7 p.m.
D.C. United at Toronto FC, 8 p.m.
Portland at Houston, 8:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Orlando City at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.
FC Dallas at Los Angeles FC, 10 p.m.
New England at Montreal, 1 p.m.
Toronto FC at Real Salt Lake, 3 p.m.
Chicago at San Jose, 3:30 p.m.
Seattle at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Columbus at Minnesota United, 8 p.m.
D.C. United at Houston, 8:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.
Cincinnati at Orlando City, 3 p.m.
Los Angeles FC at FC Dallas, 3 p.m.
Atlanta at New York, 5 p.m.
Colorado at LA Galaxy, 8 p.m.
