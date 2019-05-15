Major League Soccer

All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE W L T Pts GF GA D.C. United 7 3 3 24 17 11 Philadelphia 7 3 2 23 23 12 Montreal 6 5 2 20 15 19 New York City FC 4 1 6 18 15 12 Toronto FC 5 4 2 17 22 17 Atlanta 5 3 2 17 12 8 Columbus 5 7 1 16 12 18 Chicago 4 4 4 16 19 13 New York 4 5 2 14 16 14 Orlando City 3 5 3 12 13 17 Cincinnati 3 7 2 11 10 18 New England 3 8 2 11 14 31 WESTERN CONFERENCE W L T Pts GF GA Los Angeles FC 8 1 3 27 29 8 LA Galaxy 7 4 1 22 18 16 Seattle 6 1 4 22 20 13 Houston 6 2 2 20 18 11 FC Dallas 5 4 2 17 16 14 Minnesota United 4 4 3 15 19 18 Real Salt Lake 4 6 1 13 15 20 Vancouver 3 5 3 12 11 14 San Jose 3 6 2 11 14 22 Portland 3 6 2 11 14 22 Sporting Kansas City 2 4 4 10 19 19 Colorado 0 9 2 2 16 30

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Wednesday, May 8

Atlanta 2, Toronto FC 0

Columbus 3, LA Galaxy 1

Advertisement

Chicago 5, New England 0

Montreal 2, New York 1

Friday, May 10

Vancouver 1, Portland 0

Saturday, May 11

Cincinnati 2, Montreal 1

New York 3, FC Dallas 1

Philadelphia 2, Toronto FC 1

New York City FC 2, LA Galaxy 0

Los Angeles FC 3, Columbus 0

New England 3, San Jose 1

Chicago 2, Minnesota United 0

Real Salt Lake 3, Colorado 2

Seattle 1, Houston 0

Sunday, May 12

Atlanta 1, Orlando City 0

D.C. United 1, Sporting Kansas City 0

Wednesday, May 15

D.C. United 0, Toronto FC 0, tie

Portland 1, Houston 1, tie

Atlanta at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Orlando City at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday, May 16

FC Dallas at Los Angeles FC, 10 p.m.

Saturday, May 18

New England at Montreal, 1 p.m.

Toronto FC at Real Salt Lake, 3 p.m.

Chicago at San Jose, 3:30 p.m.

Seattle at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Columbus at Minnesota United, 8 p.m.

D.C. United at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 19

Cincinnati at Orlando City, 3 p.m.

Atlanta at New York, 5 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at FC Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at LA Galaxy, 8 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.