Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Major League Soccer

May 15, 2019 10:53 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
D.C. United 7 3 3 24 17 11
Philadelphia 7 3 2 23 23 12
Montreal 6 5 2 20 15 19
New York City FC 4 1 6 18 15 12
Toronto FC 5 4 2 17 22 17
Atlanta 5 3 2 17 12 8
Columbus 5 7 1 16 12 18
Chicago 4 4 4 16 19 13
New York 4 5 2 14 16 14
Orlando City 3 5 3 12 13 17
Cincinnati 3 7 2 11 10 18
New England 3 8 2 11 14 31
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Los Angeles FC 8 1 3 27 29 8
LA Galaxy 7 4 1 22 18 16
Seattle 6 1 4 22 20 13
Houston 6 2 2 20 18 11
FC Dallas 5 4 2 17 16 14
Minnesota United 4 4 3 15 19 18
Real Salt Lake 4 6 1 13 15 20
Vancouver 3 5 3 12 11 14
San Jose 3 6 2 11 14 22
Portland 3 6 2 11 14 22
Sporting Kansas City 2 4 4 10 19 19
Colorado 0 9 2 2 16 30

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Wednesday, May 8

Atlanta 2, Toronto FC 0

Columbus 3, LA Galaxy 1

        Insight by HID Global: State technology leaders from New York, Texas and NASCIO come together to address IAM's newfound popularity in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Chicago 5, New England 0

Montreal 2, New York 1

Friday, May 10

Vancouver 1, Portland 0

Saturday, May 11

Cincinnati 2, Montreal 1

New York 3, FC Dallas 1

Philadelphia 2, Toronto FC 1

        Honor current and former members of the Armed Forces. Send them a free eCard during National Military Appreciation Month.

New York City FC 2, LA Galaxy 0

Los Angeles FC 3, Columbus 0

New England 3, San Jose 1

Chicago 2, Minnesota United 0

Real Salt Lake 3, Colorado 2

Seattle 1, Houston 0

Sunday, May 12

Atlanta 1, Orlando City 0

D.C. United 1, Sporting Kansas City 0

Wednesday, May 15

D.C. United 0, Toronto FC 0, tie

Portland 1, Houston 1, tie

Atlanta at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Orlando City at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday, May 16

FC Dallas at Los Angeles FC, 10 p.m.

Saturday, May 18

New England at Montreal, 1 p.m.

Toronto FC at Real Salt Lake, 3 p.m.

Chicago at San Jose, 3:30 p.m.

Seattle at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Columbus at Minnesota United, 8 p.m.

D.C. United at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 19

Cincinnati at Orlando City, 3 p.m.

Atlanta at New York, 5 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at FC Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at LA Galaxy, 8 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|19 ATD International Conference &...
5|19 SANS Northern VA Spring- Reston 2019
5|20 Government Contracting Industry...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Today in History

1862: Homestead Act becomes law

Get our daily newsletter.