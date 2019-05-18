Major League Soccer

|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|D.C. United
|7
|3
|3
|24
|17
|11
|Philadelphia
|7
|3
|2
|23
|23
|12
|Atlanta
|6
|3
|2
|20
|13
|8
|Montreal
|6
|5
|2
|20
|15
|19
|New York City FC
|4
|1
|6
|18
|15
|12
|Toronto FC
|5
|4
|2
|17
|22
|17
|Columbus
|5
|7
|1
|16
|12
|18
|Chicago
|4
|4
|4
|16
|19
|13
|New York
|4
|5
|2
|14
|16
|14
|Orlando City
|3
|6
|3
|12
|14
|19
|Cincinnati
|3
|7
|2
|11
|10
|18
|New England
|3
|8
|2
|11
|14
|31
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Los Angeles FC
|9
|1
|3
|30
|31
|8
|Seattle
|7
|1
|4
|25
|22
|14
|LA Galaxy
|7
|4
|1
|22
|18
|16
|Houston
|6
|2
|2
|20
|18
|11
|FC Dallas
|5
|5
|2
|17
|16
|16
|Minnesota United
|4
|4
|3
|15
|19
|18
|Real Salt Lake
|4
|6
|1
|13
|15
|20
|Vancouver
|3
|6
|3
|12
|11
|15
|Portland
|3
|6
|2
|11
|14
|22
|San Jose
|3
|6
|2
|11
|14
|22
|Sporting Kansas City
|2
|4
|4
|10
|19
|19
|Colorado
|0
|9
|2
|2
|16
|30
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
___
D.C. United 0, Toronto FC 0, tie
Portland 1, Houston 1, tie
Atlanta 1, Vancouver 0
Seattle 2, Orlando City 1
Los Angeles FC 2, FC Dallas 0
New England at Montreal, 1 p.m.
Toronto FC at Real Salt Lake, 3 p.m.
Chicago at San Jose, 3:30 p.m.
Seattle at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Columbus at Minnesota United, 8 p.m.
D.C. United at Houston, 8:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.
Cincinnati at Orlando City, 3 p.m.
Atlanta at New York, 5 p.m.
Los Angeles FC at FC Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Colorado at LA Galaxy, 8 p.m.
Vancouver at New York, 8 p.m.
LA Galaxy at Orlando City, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at Real Salt Lake, 9 p.m.
Montreal at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.
New York City FC at Chicago, 3:30 p.m.
FC Dallas at Vancouver, 7 p.m.
D.C. United at New England, 7:30 p.m.
New York at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.
Portland at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Houston at Minnesota United, 8 p.m.
Columbus at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Seattle at Sporting Kansas City, 6 p.m.
San Jose at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.
