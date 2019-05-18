Major League Soccer

All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE W L T Pts GF GA D.C. United 7 3 3 24 17 11 Philadelphia 7 3 2 23 23 12 Atlanta 6 3 2 20 13 8 Montreal 6 5 2 20 15 19 New York City FC 4 1 6 18 15 12 Toronto FC 5 4 2 17 22 17 Columbus 5 7 1 16 12 18 Chicago 4 4 4 16 19 13 New York 4 5 2 14 16 14 Orlando City 3 6 3 12 14 19 Cincinnati 3 7 2 11 10 18 New England 3 8 2 11 14 31 WESTERN CONFERENCE W L T Pts GF GA Los Angeles FC 9 1 3 30 31 8 Seattle 7 1 4 25 22 14 LA Galaxy 7 4 1 22 18 16 Houston 6 2 2 20 18 11 FC Dallas 5 5 2 17 16 16 Minnesota United 4 4 3 15 19 18 Real Salt Lake 4 6 1 13 15 20 Vancouver 3 6 3 12 11 15 Portland 3 6 2 11 14 22 San Jose 3 6 2 11 14 22 Sporting Kansas City 2 4 4 10 19 19 Colorado 0 9 2 2 16 30

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Wednesday, May 15

D.C. United 0, Toronto FC 0, tie

Portland 1, Houston 1, tie

Atlanta 1, Vancouver 0

Seattle 2, Orlando City 1

Thursday, May 16

Los Angeles FC 2, FC Dallas 0

Saturday, May 18

New England at Montreal, 1 p.m.

Toronto FC at Real Salt Lake, 3 p.m.

Chicago at San Jose, 3:30 p.m.

Seattle at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Columbus at Minnesota United, 8 p.m.

D.C. United at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 19

Cincinnati at Orlando City, 3 p.m.

Atlanta at New York, 5 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at FC Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at LA Galaxy, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, May 22

Vancouver at New York, 8 p.m.

Friday, May 24

LA Galaxy at Orlando City, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Real Salt Lake, 9 p.m.

Montreal at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 25

New York City FC at Chicago, 3:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

D.C. United at New England, 7:30 p.m.

New York at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Portland at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Minnesota United, 8 p.m.

Columbus at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Sunday, May 26

Seattle at Sporting Kansas City, 6 p.m.

San Jose at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

