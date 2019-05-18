Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Major League Soccer

May 18, 2019 3:27 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
D.C. United 7 3 3 24 17 11
Philadelphia 7 3 2 23 23 12
Montreal 6 5 3 21 15 19
Atlanta 6 3 2 20 13 8
New York City FC 4 1 6 18 15 12
Toronto FC 5 4 2 17 22 17
Columbus 5 7 1 16 12 18
Chicago 4 4 4 16 19 13
New York 4 5 2 14 16 14
Orlando City 3 6 3 12 14 19
New England 3 8 3 12 14 31
Cincinnati 3 7 2 11 10 18
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Los Angeles FC 9 1 3 30 31 8
Seattle 7 1 4 25 22 14
LA Galaxy 7 4 1 22 18 16
Houston 6 2 2 20 18 11
FC Dallas 5 5 2 17 16 16
Minnesota United 4 4 3 15 19 18
Real Salt Lake 4 6 1 13 15 20
Vancouver 3 6 3 12 11 15
San Jose 3 6 2 11 14 22
Portland 3 6 2 11 14 22
Sporting Kansas City 2 4 4 10 19 19
Colorado 0 9 2 2 16 30

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Wednesday, May 15

D.C. United 0, Toronto FC 0, tie

Portland 1, Houston 1, tie

        Insight by Anomali: Learn how strategic threat cyber intelligence is operational and actionable in this exclusive executive briefing

Advertisement

Atlanta 1, Vancouver 0

Seattle 2, Orlando City 1

Thursday, May 16

Los Angeles FC 2, FC Dallas 0

Saturday, May 18

New England 0, Montreal 0, tie

Toronto FC at Real Salt Lake, 3 p.m.

Chicago at San Jose, 3:30 p.m.

        Honor current and former members of the Armed Forces. Send them a free eCard during National Military Appreciation Month.

Seattle at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Columbus at Minnesota United, 8 p.m.

D.C. United at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 19

Cincinnati at Orlando City, 3 p.m.

Atlanta at New York, 5 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at FC Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at LA Galaxy, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, May 22

Vancouver at New York, 8 p.m.

Friday, May 24

LA Galaxy at Orlando City, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Real Salt Lake, 9 p.m.

Montreal at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 25

New York City FC at Chicago, 3:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

D.C. United at New England, 7:30 p.m.

New York at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Portland at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Minnesota United, 8 p.m.

Columbus at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Sunday, May 26

Seattle at Sporting Kansas City, 6 p.m.

San Jose at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|19 ATD International Conference &...
5|19 SANS Northern VA Spring- Reston 2019
5|20 DataWorks Summit in Washington, DC
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Naval Academy freshmen climb Herndon Monumen

Today in History

1972: Nixon arrives in Moscow for historic summit

Get our daily newsletter.