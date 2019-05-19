Major League Soccer

|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Philadelphia
|7
|3
|3
|24
|23
|12
|D.C. United
|7
|4
|3
|24
|18
|13
|Montreal
|6
|5
|3
|21
|15
|19
|Atlanta
|6
|4
|2
|20
|13
|9
|New York City FC
|4
|1
|6
|18
|15
|12
|New York
|5
|5
|2
|17
|17
|14
|Toronto FC
|5
|5
|2
|17
|22
|20
|Columbus
|5
|8
|1
|16
|12
|19
|Chicago
|4
|5
|4
|16
|20
|17
|Orlando City
|4
|6
|3
|15
|19
|20
|New England
|3
|8
|3
|12
|14
|31
|Cincinnati
|3
|8
|2
|11
|11
|23
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Los Angeles FC
|9
|1
|4
|31
|32
|9
|Seattle
|7
|1
|5
|26
|22
|14
|Houston
|7
|2
|2
|23
|20
|12
|LA Galaxy
|7
|4
|1
|22
|18
|16
|Minnesota United
|5
|4
|3
|18
|20
|18
|FC Dallas
|5
|5
|3
|18
|17
|17
|Real Salt Lake
|5
|6
|1
|16
|18
|20
|San Jose
|4
|6
|2
|14
|18
|23
|Vancouver
|3
|6
|4
|13
|12
|16
|Portland
|3
|6
|2
|11
|14
|22
|Sporting Kansas City
|2
|4
|5
|11
|20
|20
|Colorado
|0
|9
|2
|2
|16
|30
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
D.C. United 0, Toronto FC 0, tie
Portland 1, Houston 1, tie
Atlanta 1, Vancouver 0
Seattle 2, Orlando City 1
Los Angeles FC 2, FC Dallas 0
New England 0, Montreal 0, tie
Real Salt Lake 3, Toronto FC 0
San Jose 4, Chicago 1
Seattle 0, Philadelphia 0, tie
Minnesota United 1, Columbus 0
Houston 2, D.C. United 1
Vancouver 1, Sporting Kansas City 1, tie
Orlando City 5, Cincinnati 1
New York 1, Atlanta 0
Los Angeles FC 1, FC Dallas 1, tie
Colorado at LA Galaxy, 8 p.m.
Vancouver at New York, 8 p.m.
LA Galaxy at Orlando City, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at Real Salt Lake, 9 p.m.
Montreal at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.
New York City FC at Chicago, 3:30 p.m.
FC Dallas at Vancouver, 7 p.m.
D.C. United at New England, 7:30 p.m.
New York at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.
Portland at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Houston at Minnesota United, 8 p.m.
Columbus at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Seattle at Sporting Kansas City, 6 p.m.
San Jose at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.
