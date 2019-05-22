Major League Soccer

Listen Live Sports

May 22, 2019
 
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Philadelphia 7 3 3 24 23 12
D.C. United 7 4 3 24 18 13
Montreal 6 5 3 21 15 19
Atlanta 6 4 2 20 13 9
New York 5 5 3 18 19 16
New York City FC 4 1 6 18 15 12
Toronto FC 5 5 2 17 22 20
Columbus 5 8 1 16 12 19
Chicago 4 5 4 16 20 17
Orlando City 4 6 3 15 19 20
New England 3 8 3 12 14 31
Cincinnati 3 8 2 11 11 23
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Los Angeles FC 9 1 4 31 32 9
Seattle 7 1 5 26 22 14
Houston 7 2 2 23 20 12
LA Galaxy 7 5 1 22 18 17
Minnesota United 5 4 3 18 20 18
FC Dallas 5 5 3 18 17 17
Real Salt Lake 5 6 1 16 18 20
San Jose 4 6 2 14 18 23
Vancouver 3 6 5 14 14 18
Portland 3 6 2 11 14 22
Sporting Kansas City 2 4 5 11 20 20
Colorado 1 9 2 5 17 30

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Wednesday, May 15

D.C. United 0, Toronto FC 0, tie

Portland 1, Houston 1, tie

Atlanta 1, Vancouver 0

Seattle 2, Orlando City 1

Thursday, May 16

Los Angeles FC 2, FC Dallas 0

Saturday, May 18

New England 0, Montreal 0, tie

Real Salt Lake 3, Toronto FC 0

San Jose 4, Chicago 1

Seattle 0, Philadelphia 0, tie

Minnesota United 1, Columbus 0

Houston 2, D.C. United 1

Vancouver 1, Sporting Kansas City 1, tie

Sunday, May 19

Orlando City 5, Cincinnati 1

New York 1, Atlanta 0

Los Angeles FC 1, FC Dallas 1, tie

Colorado 1, LA Galaxy 0

Wednesday, May 22

Vancouver 2, New York 2, tie

Friday, May 24

LA Galaxy at Orlando City, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Real Salt Lake, 9 p.m.

Montreal at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 25

New York City FC at Chicago, 3:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

D.C. United at New England, 7:30 p.m.

New York at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Portland at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Minnesota United, 8 p.m.

Columbus at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Sunday, May 26

Seattle at Sporting Kansas City, 6 p.m.

San Jose at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

