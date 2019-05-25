Major League Soccer

All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE W L T Pts GF GA Philadelphia 7 3 3 24 23 12 D.C. United 7 4 3 24 18 13 Montreal 6 6 3 21 17 23 Atlanta 6 5 2 20 14 11 New York 5 5 3 18 19 16 New York City FC 4 1 6 18 15 12 Toronto FC 5 5 2 17 22 20 Columbus 5 8 1 16 12 19 Chicago 4 5 4 16 20 17 Orlando City 4 7 3 15 19 21 New England 3 8 3 12 14 31 Cincinnati 3 8 2 11 11 23 WESTERN CONFERENCE W L T Pts GF GA Los Angeles FC 10 1 4 34 36 11 Seattle 7 1 5 26 22 14 LA Galaxy 8 5 1 25 19 17 Houston 7 2 2 23 20 12 Real Salt Lake 6 6 1 19 20 21 Minnesota United 5 4 3 18 20 18 FC Dallas 5 5 3 18 17 17 San Jose 4 6 2 14 18 23 Vancouver 3 6 5 14 14 18 Portland 3 6 2 11 14 22 Sporting Kansas City 2 4 5 11 20 20 Colorado 1 9 2 5 17 30

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Wednesday, May 22

Vancouver 2, New York 2, tie

Friday, May 24

LA Galaxy 1, Orlando City 0

Real Salt Lake 2, Atlanta 1

Los Angeles FC 4, Montreal 2

Saturday, May 25

New York City FC at Chicago, 3:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

D.C. United at New England, 7:30 p.m.

New York at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Portland at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Minnesota United, 8 p.m.

Columbus at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Sunday, May 26

Seattle at Sporting Kansas City, 6 p.m.

San Jose at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, May 29

Minnesota United at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at D.C. United, 8 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Friday, May 31

Toronto FC at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Saturday, June 1

Orlando City at Montreal, 5 p.m.

Chicago at Atlanta, 6 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at New York, 7 p.m.

New York City FC at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

San Jose at D.C. United, 8 p.m.

Seattle at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

New England at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 2

Philadelphia at Minnesota United, 4 p.m.

