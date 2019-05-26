Major League Soccer

All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE W L T Pts GF GA D.C. United 7 4 4 25 19 14 Philadelphia 7 4 3 24 24 15 New York 6 5 3 21 21 16 Montreal 6 6 3 21 17 23 Atlanta 6 5 2 20 14 11 New York City FC 4 1 7 19 16 13 Toronto FC 5 5 2 17 22 20 Chicago 4 5 5 17 21 18 Columbus 5 9 1 16 14 22 Orlando City 4 7 3 15 19 21 New England 3 8 4 13 15 32 Cincinnati 3 9 2 11 11 25 WESTERN CONFERENCE W L T Pts GF GA Los Angeles FC 10 1 4 34 36 11 Seattle 7 2 5 26 24 17 LA Galaxy 8 5 1 25 19 17 Houston 7 3 2 23 20 13 Minnesota United 6 4 3 21 21 18 Real Salt Lake 6 6 1 19 20 21 FC Dallas 5 6 3 18 18 19 Vancouver 4 6 5 17 16 19 San Jose 4 6 2 14 18 23 Portland 4 6 2 14 17 23 Sporting Kansas City 3 4 5 14 23 22 Colorado 2 9 2 8 20 32

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Wednesday, May 22

Vancouver 2, New York 2, tie

Friday, May 24

LA Galaxy 1, Orlando City 0

Real Salt Lake 2, Atlanta 1

Los Angeles FC 4, Montreal 2

Saturday, May 25

New York City FC 1, Chicago 1, tie

Vancouver 2, FC Dallas 1

D.C. United 1, New England 1, tie

New York 2, Cincinnati 0

Portland 3, Philadelphia 1

Minnesota United 1, Houston 0

Colorado 3, Columbus 2

Sunday, May 26

Sporting Kansas City 3, Seattle 2

San Jose at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, May 29

Minnesota United at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at D.C. United, 8 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Friday, May 31

Toronto FC at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Saturday, June 1

Orlando City at Montreal, 5 p.m.

Chicago at Atlanta, 6 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at New York, 7 p.m.

New York City FC at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

San Jose at D.C. United, 8 p.m.

Seattle at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.

Cincinnati at Colorado, 8:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 2

Philadelphia at Minnesota United, 4 p.m.

New England at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

