The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Major League Soccer

May 29, 2019
 
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
D.C. United 7 4 4 25 19 14
Philadelphia 7 4 3 24 24 15
New York 6 5 3 21 21 16
Montreal 6 6 3 21 17 23
Atlanta 6 5 2 20 14 11
New York City FC 4 1 7 19 16 13
Toronto FC 5 6 2 17 23 22
Chicago 4 5 5 17 21 18
Columbus 5 9 1 16 14 22
Orlando City 4 7 3 15 19 21
New England 3 8 4 13 15 32
Cincinnati 3 9 2 11 11 25
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Los Angeles FC 10 1 4 34 36 11
Seattle 7 2 5 26 24 17
LA Galaxy 8 5 1 25 19 17
Houston 7 3 2 23 20 13
Minnesota United 6 4 3 21 21 18
Real Salt Lake 6 6 1 19 20 21
FC Dallas 5 6 3 18 18 19
San Jose 5 6 2 17 20 24
Vancouver 4 6 5 17 16 19
Portland 4 6 2 14 17 23
Sporting Kansas City 3 4 5 14 23 22
Colorado 2 9 2 8 20 32

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Wednesday, May 22

Vancouver 2, New York 2, tie

Friday, May 24

LA Galaxy 1, Orlando City 0

Real Salt Lake 2, Atlanta 1

Los Angeles FC 4, Montreal 2

Saturday, May 25

New York City FC 1, Chicago 1, tie

Vancouver 2, FC Dallas 1

D.C. United 1, New England 1, tie

New York 2, Cincinnati 0

Portland 3, Philadelphia 1

Minnesota United 1, Houston 0

Colorado 3, Columbus 2

Sunday, May 26

Sporting Kansas City 3, Seattle 2

San Jose 2, Toronto FC 1

Wednesday, May 29

Minnesota United at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at D.C. United, 8 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Friday, May 31

Toronto FC at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Saturday, June 1

Orlando City at Montreal, 5 p.m.

Chicago at Atlanta, 6 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at New York, 7 p.m.

New York City FC at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

San Jose at D.C. United, 8 p.m.

Seattle at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.

Cincinnati at Colorado, 8:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 2

Philadelphia at Minnesota United, 4 p.m.

New England at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

