Major League Soccer

|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|D.C. United
|7
|4
|5
|26
|22
|17
|Philadelphia
|7
|4
|4
|25
|25
|16
|Montreal
|7
|6
|3
|24
|19
|24
|Atlanta
|7
|5
|2
|23
|17
|11
|New York
|6
|5
|3
|21
|21
|16
|New York City FC
|4
|1
|7
|19
|16
|13
|Chicago
|4
|5
|6
|18
|24
|21
|Toronto FC
|5
|6
|2
|17
|23
|22
|Columbus
|5
|9
|1
|16
|14
|22
|Orlando City
|4
|7
|3
|15
|19
|21
|New England
|3
|8
|4
|13
|15
|32
|Cincinnati
|3
|9
|2
|11
|11
|25
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Los Angeles FC
|10
|1
|4
|34
|36
|11
|LA Galaxy
|9
|5
|1
|28
|21
|17
|Seattle
|7
|2
|5
|26
|24
|17
|Houston
|7
|3
|2
|23
|20
|13
|Minnesota United
|6
|5
|3
|21
|21
|21
|Real Salt Lake
|6
|7
|1
|19
|21
|23
|FC Dallas
|5
|6
|3
|18
|18
|19
|San Jose
|5
|6
|2
|17
|20
|24
|Vancouver
|4
|6
|5
|17
|16
|19
|Portland
|4
|6
|2
|14
|17
|23
|Sporting Kansas City
|3
|5
|5
|14
|23
|24
|Colorado
|2
|9
|3
|9
|21
|33
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
___
Vancouver 2, New York 2, tie
LA Galaxy 1, Orlando City 0
Real Salt Lake 2, Atlanta 1
Los Angeles FC 4, Montreal 2
New York City FC 1, Chicago 1, tie
Vancouver 2, FC Dallas 1
D.C. United 1, New England 1, tie
New York 2, Cincinnati 0
Portland 3, Philadelphia 1
Minnesota United 1, Houston 0
Colorado 3, Columbus 2
Sporting Kansas City 3, Seattle 2
San Jose 2, Toronto FC 1
Atlanta 3, Minnesota United 0
Montreal 2, Real Salt Lake 1
Chicago 3, D.C. United 3, tie
Colorado 1, Philadelphia 1, tie
LA Galaxy 2, Sporting Kansas City 0
Toronto FC at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Orlando City at Montreal, 5 p.m.
Chicago at Atlanta, 6 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at New York, 7 p.m.
New York City FC at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
San Jose at D.C. United, 8 p.m.
Seattle at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.
Cincinnati at Colorado, 8:30 p.m.
Sporting Kansas City at Houston, 8:30 p.m.
Los Angeles FC at Portland, 10:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Minnesota United, 4 p.m.
New England at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.
