Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Man accused of flying drone at California NFL games charged

May 29, 2019 2:31 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Federal authorities have charged a California man accused of using a drone to drop anti-media leaflets on crowds at two NFL games in the San Francisco Bay Area with violating national defense airspace regulations.

The U.S. Interior Department’s Office of Inspector General on Wednesday announced the charges against Tracy Michael Mapes, of North Highlands, California.

Authorities have said Mapes on Nov. 26, 2017 sent his drone over the Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara during a San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks game. They have said he then piloted it over Oakland Coliseum during an Oakland Raiders-Denver Broncos game.

Police said the leaflets had content about free speech and Mapes’ belief that television stations are corrupt.

        Insight by Anomali: Learn how strategic threat cyber intelligence is operational and actionable in this exclusive executive briefing

Advertisement

Mapes did not immediately respond to a request for comment sent via Facebook.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Defense Government News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|3 2019 Washington D.C. Outreach...
6|3 Industry Chat and Social with Section...
6|3 2019 Armament Systems Forum
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldier releases unmanned drone at Fort Drum

Today in History

2005: Mark Felt revealed to be Deep Throat

Get our daily newsletter.