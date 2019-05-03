Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Man accused of killing in Mexico arrested at Louisiana track

May 3, 2019 4:15 pm
 
VINTON, La. (AP) — Louisiana State Police say off-duty troopers working at a horse racing track have arrested a man accused of homicide years ago in Mexico.

Trooper Derek Senegal said in a news release Friday that 27-year-old Jose Alfredo Rivera Hernandez, known as “Boots,” was arrested Thursday behind Delta Downs Racetrack in Vinton.

Senegal says Interpol put out a notice for his arrest in 2017, notifying authorities that he frequents horse racing tracks.

He says troopers and U.S. homeland security agents conducted surveillance at tracks throughout Louisiana in April 2017 but didn’t find Rivera Hernandez.

Senegal says he’s now jailed in Calcasieu (KAL-kuh-shoo) Parish and awaiting extradition.

Senegal said in an email that he did not know Rivera Hernandez’s hometown or any details about the killing in Mexico.

