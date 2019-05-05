Listen Live Sports

Mannix immediately eligible at Texas Tech with NCAA waiver

May 5, 2019 3:32 pm
 
LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — McLane Mannix will be able to play next season for Texas Tech after an NCAA waiver that made the Nevada transfer immediately eligible.

Mannix transferred in January and went to spring drills with the Red Raiders.

A native of nearby Midland, Texas, Mannix initially went to Nevada, where he had 107 catches for 1,653 yards and 13 touchdowns the past two seasons.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

