Mariners 10, Indians 0

Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Gordon 2b 5 0 0 0 0 0 .282 Haniger rf 3 2 1 1 2 2 .246 Vogelbach 1b 4 2 1 1 1 1 .286 Encarnacion dh 5 2 2 2 0 1 .241 Bruce lf 5 1 1 4 0 1 .183 Beckham ss 5 0 1 0 0 1 .282 Narvaez c 3 1 3 0 1 0 .299 Moore 3b 3 1 1 0 1 1 .227 Bishop cf 4 1 2 2 0 1 .182 Totals 37 10 12 10 5 8

Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Lindor ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .229 Freeman ss 1 0 0 0 0 1 .200 Kipnis 2b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .172 Ramirez 3b 3 0 2 0 1 0 .200 Santana 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .309 Gonzalez dh 3 0 0 0 0 1 .200 R.Perez c 1 0 0 0 0 1 .224 Bauers lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .237 Luplow cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .240 Naquin rf 2 0 0 0 1 0 .260 Plawecki c-p 3 0 0 0 0 1 .182 Totals 29 0 2 0 3 9

Seattle 410 320 000—10 12 0 Cleveland 000 000 000— 0 2 0

LOB_Seattle 6, Cleveland 5. 2B_Narvaez (3), Moore (2), Ramirez (6). HR_Bruce (11), off Anderson; Haniger (8), off Edwards; Encarnacion (10), off Otero. RBIs_Haniger (20), Vogelbach (18), Encarnacion 2 (23), Bruce 4 (22), Bishop 2 (2). CS_Beckham (3).

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 1 (Bishop); Cleveland 3 (Santana, Gonzalez 2). RISP_Seattle 5 for 7; Cleveland 0 for 3.

Runners moved up_Gordon, Santana.

DP_Cleveland 1 (Ramirez, Plawecki).

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Swanson, W, 1-3 6 1 0 0 3 3 106 4.94 Brennan 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 1.86 Wright 1 0 0 0 0 2 10 7.36 Rosscup 1 1 0 0 0 3 23 1.59 Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Anderson, L, 0-1 2-3 2 4 4 3 1 38 11.12 Plawecki 1 0 0 0 0 0 6 0.00 Edwards 1 1-3 1 1 1 1 1 29 2.84 Olson 1 2-3 4 2 2 1 1 26 4.50 Otero 1 1-3 4 3 3 0 1 30 3.29 O.Perez 1 0 0 0 0 2 8 6.75 Clippard 1 1 0 0 0 1 15 2.70 Ramirez 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 5.54

Inherited runners-scored_Edwards 1-0, Otero 1-1.

Umpires_Home, Tom Hallion; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Phil Cuzzi.

T_2:54. A_19,665 (35,225).

