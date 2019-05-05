Mariners 10, Indians 0

|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Gordon 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.282
|Haniger rf
|3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|.246
|Vogelbach 1b
|4
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.286
|Encarnacion dh
|5
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.241
|Bruce lf
|5
|1
|1
|4
|0
|1
|.183
|Beckham ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.282
|Narvaez c
|3
|1
|3
|0
|1
|0
|.299
|Moore 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.227
|Bishop cf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.182
|Totals
|37
|10
|12
|10
|5
|8
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Lindor ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.229
|Freeman ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Kipnis 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.172
|Ramirez 3b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.200
|Santana 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.309
|Gonzalez dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|R.Perez c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.224
|Bauers lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.237
|Luplow cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|Naquin rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.260
|Plawecki c-p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.182
|Totals
|29
|0
|2
|0
|3
|9
|Seattle
|410
|320
|000—10
|12
|0
|Cleveland
|000
|000
|000—
|0
|2
|0
LOB_Seattle 6, Cleveland 5. 2B_Narvaez (3), Moore (2), Ramirez (6). HR_Bruce (11), off Anderson; Haniger (8), off Edwards; Encarnacion (10), off Otero. RBIs_Haniger (20), Vogelbach (18), Encarnacion 2 (23), Bruce 4 (22), Bishop 2 (2). CS_Beckham (3).
Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 1 (Bishop); Cleveland 3 (Santana, Gonzalez 2). RISP_Seattle 5 for 7; Cleveland 0 for 3.
Runners moved up_Gordon, Santana.
DP_Cleveland 1 (Ramirez, Plawecki).
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Swanson, W, 1-3
|6
|1
|0
|0
|3
|3
|106
|4.94
|Brennan
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|1.86
|Wright
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|7.36
|Rosscup
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|23
|1.59
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Anderson, L, 0-1
|2-3
|2
|4
|4
|3
|1
|38
|11.12
|Plawecki
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|0.00
|Edwards
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|29
|2.84
|Olson
|1
|2-3
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|26
|4.50
|Otero
|1
|1-3
|4
|3
|3
|0
|1
|30
|3.29
|O.Perez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|8
|6.75
|Clippard
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|2.70
|Ramirez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|5.54
Inherited runners-scored_Edwards 1-0, Otero 1-1.
Umpires_Home, Tom Hallion; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Phil Cuzzi.
T_2:54. A_19,665 (35,225).
